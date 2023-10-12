Submit Release
AB492 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-10-12

WISCONSIN, October 12 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (dq), 289.41 (3) (c), 289.41 (11) (a) 4. and 289.68 (1); and to create 20.370 (4) (dr), 289.41 (3m) and 289.68 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: method for establishing proof of financial responsibility for municipal solid waste facilities; payments for closure, long-term care, and corrective action costs for certain solid or hazardous waste facilities; extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures; providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

