'The Wilted Flower' Book Launch Dives Deep into Themes of Redemption and Resilience
Within the pages of 'The Wilted Flower,' the human spirit unfurls its petals, revealing the enduring beauty of resilience and the profound depths of self-discovery.”HEMET, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Wilted Flower," a novel with deep emotional and thought-provoking themes, is now available online via Barnes & Noble Publishers, with ISBN: 978-1961619111. In this work, the author explores a range of emotions, truth, and the concept of redemption, offering readers an opportunity for introspection. The narrative takes readers on a journey that blurs the lines between reality and imagination, prompting contemplation on themes of resilience and the human spirit.
The book delves into the human experience, focusing on the ideas of redemption and resilience. It poses questions that encourage reflection, aiming to leave a lasting impact on the reader's mind.
At its core, "The Wilted Flower" celebrates the fragility of life and the power of self-discovery. It pays tribute to the resilience of the human soul and the inherent hope within all of us. Through its storytelling and thematic depth, the book encourages readers to consider their own capacity for strength and growth.
"The Wilted Flower" resonates with a broad range of readers, offering a narrative that evokes various emotions and fosters an appreciation for themes related to redemption.
About the Author
Dr. Teresa Ethridge, a native Louisianian, was born on January 6, 1962. She arrived in the state of California in 1963, unfortunately, transitioning from a small town to the metropolis of Los Angeles came with many pitfalls. By the age of 16, she had been exposed to the perils of city life and observed decadence that no child should have been exposed to. Victimized by incest, physical abuse, and rape she experienced painful traumatic experiences that took me on an inevitable journey of dysfunctional behavior.
Yet while inside the clutches of Psychological confinement, she defied all odds related to survival and gained her personal freedom. Dr. Ethridge has obtained three associate degrees in the field of Ministry, Paralegal, and Theology. Her continued academic quest resulted in earning a Bachelor of Science in Christian Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, an Addictions specialist at Liberty University. Fighting onward to regain her sense of purpose, she now holds a Master’s degree in Christian Education, and Master of Arts in Marriage Family Therapy and Licensed Professional Clinical Counseling, National University, and finally Doctorate in Theology, Ministry, Christian Leadership University and an Honorary Ph.D. from Next Dimension University.
Notwithstanding, and additionally, she holds a certification as a Registered Addiction Specialist I, Peer Specialist, as well as a National Credentialed Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructor, and US Institute of Diplomacy Human Rights Consultant. Dr. Ethridge is an educator, motivational speaker, Therapist, and Mental Health Consultant. She is a member of the nation’s largest accredited leadership honor society in the United States, this candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction.
For more information about The Wilted Flower, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/Teresa-Ethridge/author/B0CJH27G7K
