Meridian Bank Announces Retirement of Chief Credit Officer Joe Cafarchio

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bank (Nasdaq: MRBK) announced the retirement of Joseph Cafarchio, Chief Credit Officer, effective October 13, 2023. Mr. Cafarchio has served in the position since Meridian’s inception in 2004.



Prior to joining Meridian, Joe had a long career in the Philadelphia-area banking community, including positions with National Penn Bank, Stonebridge Bank and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, where he started his career after graduating from Wharton. Before entering the financial world, he pursued his other professional passion as a saxophonist in a nationally touring band. While at Meridian, Joe often combined these two areas of talent by breaking out his horn to the delight of all at Meridian employee and customer events.

“Joe has been here since the beginning, and his contribution to the dynamic growth and success of this institution is inestimable,” said Meridian founder and CEO, Chris Annas. “Joe shaped our credit philosophy that complemented Meridian’s entrepreneurial instincts. While he will be sorely missed, both professionally and personally, his legacy will continue to inspire all of us. We all wish Joe and his wife, Margie, the very best.”

Mr. Cafarchio will be succeeded in his role as Chief Credit Officer by Andy Fox.

