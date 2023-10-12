State Grants Title V Air Quality Permit to CertainTeed – Oxford Facility

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ), has issued a Title V air quality permit to CertainTeed, LLC - Oxford Facility. The permit will allow the company to construct and operate a new fiberglass mat manufacturing facility beside its existing asphalt roofing manufacturing plant in Granville County.

The new CertainTeed facility will be considered a major source facility because potential uncontrolled air emissions of volatile organic compounds are above 100 tons per year and potential uncontrolled emissions of total hazardous air pollutants are above 25 tons per year. However, these emissions will be controlled by two parallel regenerative thermal oxidizers. A dust collector would also control fugitive dust in the finishing area. The facility is subject to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Wet-Formed Fiberglass Mat Production and the NESHAP for Stationary Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines.

Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows the facility’s emissions of formaldehyde are expected to comply with applicable standards and will not cause an exceedance of the state’s acceptable ambient level for this pollutant. In response to public comment, DAQ reviewed additional modeling analyzing the combined formaldehyde emissions from both the new and existing CertainTeed plants; this modeling found that the combined formaldehyde emissions are also expected to be below the acceptable ambient level.

DAQ held an extended public engagement period to solicit public comments on a draft of the air permit. The Division shared project information in English and Spanish with local governments, health departments, churches and other nearby community organizations. Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the comment period and addressed all comments in the final permit review.

The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility is also subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the final permit , final permit review , permit application and application addendum, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

If you need this information in Spanish or another language, please call 919-609-2189 or send an email to Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)