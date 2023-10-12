Coronary Stents Market to Surpass US$ 11,971.0 million Threshold by 2030 With CAGR of 7.93% | Coherent Market Insights
Global CS market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,971.0 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period (2023-2030).BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
The Coronary Stents Market refers to the medical devices used to treat narrow or blocked coronary arteries. These stents are small, expandable tubes that are inserted into the arteries to restore blood flow to the heart. They are commonly used in patients with coronary artery disease, a condition characterized by the buildup of plaque in the arteries. The market offers various types of stents, including drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and bioresorbable stents. These stents play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes by reducing the risk of heart attack and chest pain.
Market Dynamics:
The market for coronary stents is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, across the globe. This is primarily attributed to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and aging populations. Additionally, technological advancements in stent design, such as the development of drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable stents, have contributed to the market growth. These new stents offer improved efficacy and safety, reducing the risk of complications such as the re-narrowing of the artery. Moreover, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), has also fueled the demand for coronary stents.
Market Drivers:
1.Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
The global coronary stents market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly coronary artery disease (CAD). CAD occurs when the blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the heart become narrowed or blocked due to the buildup of fatty deposits called plaques. This can result in chest pain, heart attacks, and even death. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 31% of all global deaths. With the rising number of CAD cases worldwide, the demand for coronary stents is expected to grow significantly. Coronary stents are used to keep the arteries open and improve blood flow to the heart, thus reducing the risk of heart attacks and other complications associated with CAD.
Technological advancements in stent design and materials
Advancements in stent design and materials have played a crucial role in driving the growth of the coronary stents market. Over the years, there have been significant improvements in stent technology, resulting in the development of drug-eluting stents (DES) and bioresorbable stents. DES are coated with drugs that help prevent the formation of scar tissue and reduce the risk of restenosis (re-narrowing of the arteries). These stents have demonstrated superior clinical outcomes compared to bare metal stents, leading to increased adoption by physicians. On the other hand, bioresorbable stents are made of materials that gradually dissolve over time, allowing the artery to return to its natural state. These stents eliminate the long-term risks associated with permanent stent implantation, such as stent thrombosis and late restenosis. Technological advancements in stent design and materials have not only improved patient outcomes but also expanded the potential applications of coronary stents, leading to market growth.
Market Restraints:
High cost of coronary stent procedures
One of the major restraints in the coronary stents market is the high cost of the procedures associated with stent implantation. The cost includes not only the price of the stent itself but also the charges for pre-operative tests, hospitalization, surgeon fees, and post-operative care. The high cost of these procedures limits their accessibility, especially in low-income regions where cardiovascular diseases are on the rise. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the average cost of a stent procedure in the United States is around $40,916. The high cost burden has led to disparities in the availability and utilization of coronary stents, affecting patients’ access to life-saving interventions.
2. Stringent regulatory requirements and reimbursement challenges
The coronary stents market is also restrained by stringent regulatory requirements and reimbursement challenges. New stents and stent-related technologies have to undergo rigorous testing and obtain regulatory approvals before they can be marketed. This process can be time-consuming and expensive, leading to delays in product launches and increased costs for manufacturers. Moreover, reimbursement for stent procedures varies across different countries and healthcare systems. Reimbursement challenges can impact the adoption of coronary stents, as hospitals and healthcare providers may hesitate to offer these procedures due to financial constraints. Inadequate reimbursement rates can also limit patient access to advanced stent technologies. As a result, manufacturers face challenges in gaining market acceptance and realizing the full potential of their products.
In conclusion, the global coronary stents market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly CAD, and technological advancements in stent design and materials. However, the market is restrained by the high cost of stent procedures and the stringent regulatory requirements and reimbursement challenges. As the demand for coronary stents continues to grow, it is crucial for manufacturers and healthcare systems to address these restraints to ensure wide accessibility and affordability of these life-saving interventions.
Key Developments Coronary Stents Market
1. January 2021 – Abbott received FDA approval for its XIENCE family of coronary stents, including XIENCE Sierra, a next-generation everolimus drug-eluting coronary stent system. This new stent uses an improved stent delivery system for better deliverability to complex lesions.
2. October 2021 – Boston Scientific announced one-year data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT clinical trial studying the safety of a one-month DAPT regimen with the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Stent. The data showed low rates of stent thrombosis and adverse events.
3. April 2022 – Medtronic announced the first procedures with its newest-generation Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) in patients with small vessel coronary artery disease. This is the smallest sized DES Medtronic has introduced to date.
4. August 2022 – Terumo launched the Ultimaster Tansei drug-eluting stent (DES) in Europe, the first sirolimus-eluting stent with an ultra-thin strut thickness of 60 μm. It is designed to improve deliverability and reduce restenosis.
5. November 2022 – Biotronik received FDA approval for its Orsiro Mission drug-eluting stent, designed to treat long, complex blockages in a single stent. Its ultra-thin 60 μm struts aim to reduce inflammation and improve healing.
6. February 2023 – Abbott announced one-year data from the COAST clinical trial for its XIENCE stent in patients at high bleeding risk who underwent a shortened 1-month DAPT regimen. Results showed low rates of stent thrombosis and adverse events.
7. March 2023 – Boston Scientific enrolled the first patients in the EMINENT clinical trial studying the safety and effectiveness of the company’s SYNERGY Megatron Drug-Eluting Stent for treating left main coronary artery disease.
Table of Contents with Major Points:
Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Key Findings
• Recommendations
• Definitions and Assumptions
Market Overview
• Definition of Coronary Stents Market
• Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Opportunities
• Trends and Developments
Key Insights
• Key Emerging Trends
• Key Developments Mergers and Acquisition
• New Product Launches and Collaboration
• Partnership and Joint Venture
• Latest Technological Advancements
• Insights on Regulatory Scenario
• Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on Global Coronary Stents Market
• Supply Chain Challenges
• Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact
• Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak
Conclusion
Appendix
• Data Sources
• Abbreviations
• Disclaimer
TOC Continued…!
