UPSTACK Acquires Tech Advisory Firm Network One Solutions

Founder & CEO Michael Stevens to Join UPSTACK’s Fast-Growing Platform as a Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPSTACK, the fastest-growing platform for digital infrastructure, announced today that it acquired Network One Solutions, a full-service cloud, communications and technology solutions consulting firm based in Laguna Niguel, California. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.



As part of UPSTACK's investment, the Network One Solutions team will become part of UPSTACK, with Founder and CEO Michael Stevens joining as a Partner.

Founded in 2007, Network One Solutions is a full-service technology consulting firm specializing in cloud solutions, data networking, voice and unified communications and security services. Network One provides consultative services and a single point of contact for all services to thousands of small and medium businesses (SMBs), municipalities and hospitality organizations across the United States.

"Michael Stevens and the team at Network One Solutions have reached the top by taking the time and complexity out of sourcing and managing technology services for businesses," said UPSTACK Founder and CEO Christopher Trapp. "Their vendor-agnostic, customer-first approach aligns with UPSTACK’s mission. We’re excited for Michael and the team to join the UPSTACK family.”

Stevens founded Network One Solutions after nearly a decade in inside sales with AT&T and Mpower Communications (now TPx). Frustrated by not being able to offer clients an optimal solution based on unbiased recommendations, Stevens became a telecom advisor with the ability to source solutions from an array of providers. His early success came through referral partnerships with phone system vendors whose clients needed telecom services.

Over the past 16 years, Network One Solutions has evolved to offer a range of technology solutions to more than 400 clients. The company’s consistent growth caught the attention of investors, and Stevens entertained several offers, ultimately choosing UPSTACK as the best fit for Network One Solutions customers and his team. Stevens’ decision was influenced by the endorsements of trusted channel pros, including Samantha Burkhalter, UPSTACK’s Vice President of Sales & Partner Experience, as well as leading partners like RDS Solutions that joined UPSTACK.

“The executive team’s perspective on growth and the company’s customer service culture is in line with how we operate Network One,” said Stevens. “UPSTACK has a track record of acquiring companies, keeping their people and putting them where they perform the best. They’re all in on making us part of the company’s future success. We’re not just another acquisition.”

Stevens also is excited that UPSTACK will provide Network One’s business customers with access to expertise in emerging technology. “We will lean into UPSTACK’s growing advisory team and supplier relationships to guide our clients on specialized solutions like cybersecurity,” he said.

