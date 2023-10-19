GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants Hosts Insightful Online Information Session about IIM Kozhikode One Year MBA in India
GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants hosted an informative online session in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode PGP BL admissions teamNEW DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants, a leading platform in the realm of higher education, proudly presented an exclusive online Q&A session, "Exploring Your Path to IIM Kozhikode: One-Year MBA Admissions." This informative session, conducted in collaboration with the esteemed IIM Kozhikode PGP BL admissions team, featured the insightful perspectives of Prof. Geetha M and Mr. K C Chandrajith.
Aspiring candidates and individuals intrigued by the world of one-year MBA programs in India gathered for an engaging and interactive experience. The session was strategically designed to provide detailed insights into the ongoing admissions cycle, with a specific focus on the One-Year Post Graduate Program in Business Leadership (PGP BL) at IIM Kozhikode.
The informative session addressed a wide range of inquiries, making it a valuable resource for prospective candidates looking to embark on an accelerated learning journey. Whether participants were considering a career transformation or were simply curious about the landscape of one-year MBAs in India, this Q&A session provided an exceptional opportunity to gain profound insights.
Participants learned the essential steps to navigate the admissions process successfully, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to start their journey at the one year MBA in India at one of India's premier business schools, IIM Kozhikode.
This online event exemplified GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants' commitment to providing aspiring students with valuable information and guidance for their educational and professional growth. The Q&A session served as a gateway to unlock potential and explore the numerous opportunities presented by a one-year MBA program.
For more information about GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants and upcoming events, please visit www.goalisb.com.
