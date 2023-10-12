Nebraska Capitol Goes Blue in Showing Solidarity with Israel

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – At the direction of Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Capitol will be illuminated in blue light starting tonight, as a symbol of solidarity with the people of Israel. The color is representative of Israel’s flag, which is blue and white. The Capitol will remain blue through the evening of Thursday, October 19, 2023.

 

“The atrocities committed against civilians in Israel, including women and children, are brutal and baseless. We condemn these terrorist acts, that have also claimed the lives of American citizens. I urge all Nebraskans to join me in prayer for Israel and to take note of the request to keep our U.S. and Nebraska flags at half-staff until sunset tomorrow.” 

