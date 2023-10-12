24-hour lane closure at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A

Main, News Posted on Oct 11, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces an upcoming 24-hour lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) for crews to excavate and construct the approach slabs at both ends of Mākaha Bridge No. 3A (the bridge past Kili Drive).

This will be a 24-hour single-lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) possible in either direction, at Makaha Bridge 3A, west of Kili Drive, beginning Wednesday, October 11 through Thursday, November 9. Traffic will contraflow through the remaining open lane.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations, and proceed with caution through any work areas.

For up-to-date closure information, call the project hotline at 808-441-9724. For project information, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

