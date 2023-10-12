Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,416 in the last 365 days.

24-hour lane closure at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A

Posted on Oct 11, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces an upcoming 24-hour lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) for crews to excavate and construct the approach slabs at both ends of Mākaha Bridge No. 3A (the bridge past Kili Drive). 

This will be a 24-hour single-lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) possible in either direction, at Makaha Bridge 3A, west of Kili Drive, beginning Wednesday, October 11 through Thursday, November 9. Traffic will contraflow through the remaining open lane.  

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations, and proceed with caution through any work areas.  

For up-to-date closure information, call the project hotline at 808-441-9724. For project information, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

 

### 

You just read:

24-hour lane closure at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more