From drafting memos for a tribal court judge to helping people fight evictions and stay in their homes, four UC Law SF students spent the summer providing free legal assistance to Indigenous and rural communities in Northern California.
You just read:
Law Students Serve Indigenous Communities through Summer Fellowship Program
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.