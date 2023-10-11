POET Bioproducts Center Grand Opening

Brookings, S.D., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels and a leader in bioproducts, South Dakota State University, and South Dakota Mines celebrated the grand opening of the POET Bioproducts Center.

Through the support of POET, the state of South Dakota, and other members of the Bio Leadership Coalition, the POET Bioproducts Center was constructed at the Research Park at SDSU. The first-of-its-kind innovative ecosystem between students, faculty, and industry partners will allow collaboration on the next generation of bioproducts. The facility and its operating body, Dakota BioWorx, represent a public-private partnership that will enhance research, economic development, and workforce preparation in South Dakota.

“At POET, we’re proud to have been at the forefront of ag and biotechnology innovation for 35 years,” said Jeff Broin, POET Founder and CEO. “We are committed to investing in the next generation of leaders who will pave the way to the ag-based bioeconomy of the future. We have only begun to scratch the surface of what agriculture can do, and this venture will play a vital role in the ability of today’s bright young minds to continue our legacy of ingenuity.”

POET is donating $5 million to the SDSU Foundation to help construct and furnish the 45,000-square-foot facility, which includes several mini-labs and a pilot-scale bioproducts laboratory. POET will be actively involved in the facility, including areas of research, governance, and curriculum development, which will involve establishing courses in bioprocessing with a focus on value-added agriculture and offering academic degrees that include such courses.

“Today, university research continues to impact economic growth in our community through the commercialization of new and innovative ideas to solve real-world problems,” said SDSU President Barry Dunn. “That process requires investments in cutting-edge facilities like the one we are celebrating today, and as we are witnessing, to fully realize the potential of new ideas, universities must engage in public-private partnership. Just as previous generations of leaders envisioned facilities like the POET Bioproducts Center, now our region will have enormous capacities to drive economic growth through applied biotechnology.”

The POET Bioproducts Center and Dakota BioWorx serve as a testament to what is possible when industry expertise, academic excellence, and visionary agriculture converge.

About POET

POET’s vision is to create a world in sync with nature. As the world’s largest producer of biofuel and a global leader in sustainable bioproducts, POET creates plant-based alternatives to fossil fuels that unleash the regenerative power of agriculture and cultivate opportunities for America’s farm families. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, POET operates 34 bioprocessing facilities across eight states and employs more than 2,400 team members. With a suite of bioproducts that includes high-quality animal feed, corn oil, green asphalt rejuvenator, purified alcohol, and renewable CO2, POET nurtures an unceasing commitment to innovation and advances powerful, practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Today, POET holds more than 100 patents worldwide and continues to break new ground in biotechnology, yielding lower-carbon, more efficient renewable energy and bioproducts. In 2023, POET is celebrating its 35th anniversary and released a short film, "A Vision and Beyond: The Story of POET," detailing its history.

