Air Spring Components Market to Hit US$ 2.06 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Integration of Electronic Control Systems Increasing Efficiency of Air Spring Components

Rockville , Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a detailed study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global air spring components market is valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.06 billion by 2033-end.



Air spring components play a crucial role in the automotive and industrial sectors, offering solutions for suspension, vibration isolation, and load leveling. Air spring components are known for their versatility and application in various vehicles, machinery, and systems.

Lightweighting is becoming a significant trend across end-use industries to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Manufacturers are exploring advanced materials and design techniques to develop lighter and more efficient air spring components.

Electronic control systems and sensors are enhancing the performance and functionality of air spring components. Real-time adjustments of air pressure and height are improving vehicle and machinery performance. Electric and hybrid vehicles benefit from air suspension systems to manage battery weight and enhance ride comfort. The growing electric vehicle sales are directly influencing demand for air spring components.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for air spring components is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Growing demand for air suspensions in trucks and SUVs is a notable trend driving air spring component sales in North America.

Europe, with its established automotive industry and emphasis on eco-friendly vehicles, is a key market for lightweight air spring component suppliers.

Rapid industrialization and growing adoption of electric vehicles are increasing the sales of air spring components in Asia Pacific.

“The aftermarket for air spring components is growing as vehicle owners and operators seek replacement parts, upgrades, and customization of vehicles,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Continental AG

Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC

STEMCO Products Inc.

Akta Holding

Vibracoustic CV Air Springs GmbH

Freudenberg (Vibracoustic)

Navistar

Air Lift Company

Dunlop Systems and Components

Meritor, Inc.

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems



Competitive Analysis

The air spring component market is competitive with key players such as Continental AG, Firestone Industrial Products Company, and Dunlop Systems and Components competing for market share. Innovations, quality, global reach, and responsiveness to industry trends are vital competitive factors in this dynamic market. Additionally, regional players and specialized manufacturers are contributing to the competitive landscape by offering niche solutions and customization.

In October 2021, Continental AG began offering the same air suspension vibration dampers and compressors used by vehicle manufacturers to the automotive aftermarket. This allows workshops to use new, standard-quality parts for system repairs.



Key Segments of Air Spring Components Market Research Report

By Product: Convoluted Bellows Rolling Lobe Bellows Sleeve Bellows

By Component Type: Bead Plates Pistons

By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air spring component market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (convoluted bellows, rolling lobe bellows, sleeve bellows), component type (bead plates, pistons), vehicle type (light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

