Pavilion, NY ~ Field of Honor® 2023
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly solemnly at the Pavilion Central School District building in November.
Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul”PAVILION, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 9th – 11th, 2023
— Michel de Montaigne
Pavilion Central School District
7014 Big Tree Road, Pavilion, NY 14525
This stirring display of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.
This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit our Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for Pavilion Central School District.
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation.
Benefiting Charities:
Pavilion Central School District
Hosted By:
Pavilion Central School District
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: James Tauzel
Co-Project Chair: Charles Martelle
James Tauzel
Pavilion Central School District
+1 607-434-2831
jtauzel@dor.org