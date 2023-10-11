Final two buildings will complete the Mental Health and Addictions Campus

CANADA, October 11 - The province is preparing to break ground on two new facilities on the mental health and addictions campus as part of ongoing investment to build a more responsive, encompassing and accessible mental health, addiction and substance use service for Islanders. As part of capital redevelopment project, the new $114 million Mental Health and Addictions Acute Care Facility and Life Skills Centre will be the anchoring building on the mental health and addictions campus and will replace the current Hillsborough Hospital.

The 168,000-foot fully accessible building will provide facilities where staff can offer best practice in hospital-based mental health, addictions and substance use treatment. The facility will house programs that support individuals in developing important life skills that will empower them on their journey to recovery and more independent living.

The new fully accessible $16 million Mental Health and Addictions Wellness and Transition Centre will provide spaces for increased and appropriate recovery-focused programming space for mental health, addiction and substance use services, as well as fully accessible transitional accommodations for individuals with complex care needs.

At nearly 35,000 square feet, the new facility will enable staff to better support clients who transition from hospital-based mental health, addiction and substance use care to longer-term care or supported living care as part of their journey. The facility will be home to several existing provincial programs such as the Addictions Intensive Day Treatment Program and the 12-bed Addictions Transition Program, as well as new programs such as a long-term Mental Health Transition Program.

The therapeutic design of both facilities was based on feedback and input from clients with lived experience and staff and was inspired by the surrounding environment and PEI’s landscape. Construction of both facilities will begin in early 2024. The Mental Health and Addictions Wellness and Transition Centre is expected to be completed in 2026 and the Mental Health and Addictions Acute Care Facility and Life Skills Centre in late 2027.

An open house for the Mental Health and Addictions Capital Redevelopment Project is being held this evening from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Hillsborough Community Centre for residents from neighbourhoods adjacent to the campus. Staff from the project management team and members Health PEI’s Mental Health and Addictions leadership will be on hand to share information about the various initiatives under the project, including progress updates and times lines for various builds under the project and proposed programming for each facility.

Other initiatives under the Mental Health and Addictions Capital Redevelopment Project include a new Child and Youth Mental Health and Addictions Acute Care Unit, a Mental Health and Addictions Emergency Department and Short Stay Unit, a new Mental Health Structured Programming Facility and a new Addictions Extended Care Facility for Women.

For help accessing mental health, addiction and substance use services, call the 24-hour Mental Health and Addictions Access Line at 1-833-553-6983 (toll-free) or contact the Mental Health and Addictions Patient Navigator by emailing MHApatientnavigator@ihis.org

Quotes:

“The Mental Health and Addictions Campus will serve Island residents well into the future in many different capacities. Mental health and addictions touch the lives of every Island resident, whether it be a personal journey or that of a loved one, and this campus will offer tailored, wrap around services in modern facilities. The services will have a strong focus on the needs of each patient with the common goal to improve their quality of life. There has been a tremendous amount of behind the scenes work into the development of this campus and it is very exciting to see it become a reality.” – Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness.

“The Mental Health and Addictions team is excited to have state-of-the-art, modern, patient-centered facilities to provide life-changing care to Islanders. In preparation for moving into these buildings, we continue to develop new treatment programs and services, many of which are a first for our province, to ensure everyone in need of mental health, addiction and substance use care has access to the supports they need wherever they may be on their journey to recovery and well-being. Having these new facilities will certainly improve staff and every patient’s experience, and everyone involved in the design of these buildings is excited to have the doors open.”

– Dr. Javier Salabarria, psychiatrist and Health PEI Provincial Medical Director for Mental Health and Addictions Services.

Background:

The Mental Health and Addictions Capital Redevelopment Project includes the construction of

Mental Health and Addictions Acute Care Facility and Life Skills Centre

Mental Health and Addictions Wellness and Transition Centre

Mental Health Structured Programming Facility

Addictions Extended Care Facility for Women (replaces Lacey House)

Mental Health and Addictions Emergency Department and Short Stay Unit (co-located at the QEH)

Child and Youth Mental Health and Addictions Acute Care Unit (co-located at the QEH)

Progress Updates:

The Mental Health Structured Programming Facility opened late January 2023, offering structured short-stay accommodations (up to 28 days) with full programming alongside a 4-week long day program for those living in community. Since January, 23 clients completed the day program. The structured short-stay program began in April with 24 clients completing the program. Get more information about Mental Health Structured Programming, including how to access the service (link).

The Addictions Extended Care Facility for Women (and individuals identifying as women) opened in June 2022 and replaced the former Lacey House. The new and modern facility can host up to 12 clients with accommodations and long-term (up to 90 days) addiction aftercare programming. An additional four client spaces are available in the day programming service for individuals who prefer to remain in community during treatment. Since opening, 113 clients have participated in the programming, including 26 community-based clients who attended the day programming service and 87 who stayed at the facility while taking part in the programming. Get more information about Addictions Extended Care, including how to access the service.

Construction on the Mental Health and Addictions Emergency Department and Short Stay Unit began last August and is expected to be completed in early 2024. The new facility is co-located with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department and will ensure Islanders experiencing a mental health, addiction or substance use crisis can get the clinical care and support they need 24/7.

The new Child and Youth Mental Health and Addictions Acute Care Unit is in the pre-design phase and will be located at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital adjacent to the paediatric medical unit (Unit 5) in the former Unit 9 space. The child and youth mental health and addictions acute care services will support patients with serious mental illness, addiction and/or substance use that require a higher level of acute care services than can be provided within a community-based setting.

