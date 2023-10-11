Statement by Premier King on the passing of former Premier Hon. James Lee, P.C.

CANADA, October 11 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement today on the passing of the Hon. James Lee, P.C. who served as the 26th Premier of Prince Edward Island from 1981 to 1986:

“Throughout his political career, Jim (James) Lee had a front-row seat to history for key moments in the growth and development of Prince Edward Island.

Jim was born and educated in Charlottetown and was a graduate of Saint Dunstan’s University. Jim entered politics in 1975 by winning a by-election following a successful career in business and real estate development. Jim served as a Cabinet Minister in several portfolios in the government of the late J. Angus MacLean and Jim succeeded Premier MacLean as Prince Edward Island’s 26th Premier in 1981.

During Jim’s time as Premier he represented Prince Edward Island at the First Minister’s table during the negotiations around patriation of the Constitution and establishment of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Several of the foundational achievements of the Lee government are still benefitting Islanders more than four decades later, including the construction and opening of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Atlantic Veterinary College.

Following Jim’s term as Premier he continued to serve his province and country, first as a member of the Canadian Pension Commission and later as Chair of the Workers Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island.

Jim was a people person who loved politics and he was a proud Islander who was driven by a desire to help improve the quality of life for Islanders. Jim’s family and friends are mourning his passing today and I count myself among them. On behalf of the Province of Prince Edward Island, I want to extend my sympathies and condolences to Jim’s children, grandchildren and many friends on his passing.”