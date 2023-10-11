CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Provides Statement Upon Signature Verification for LB753

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in response to an update provided by Secretary of State Bob Evnen that signatures collected for a repeal of LB753 (Opportunity Scholarship Act) had met the necessary threshold for placing the issue on the ballot in November 2024.

“This issue is very simple – it’s about giving families a choice in identifying the best educational environment for their kids. This is not about which one is better – public or private schools. I am confident that voters will understand the decision before them and will vote to keep school choice for children. We must provide students and their families the ability to decide the educational fit that works best for them. This law accomplishes that.”