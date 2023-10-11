Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,623 in the last 365 days.

Bel Fuse Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the third quarter after market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET
   
Dial in: Toll free – 877.407.0784, or international – 201.689.8560
   
Online: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations
   
How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
   
Replay: 844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671
   
  Conference ID: 13741796

A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET for 20 days following the call.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bel Fuse Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more