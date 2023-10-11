PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Holdings Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NRGX) (the “Fund”) has posted a complete schedule of its portfolio holdings, as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited), on its website.



To access the Fund’s holdings report, please see the Fund’s website.

About PIMCO

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

