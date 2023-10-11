Greystone Ranks as #1 Overall Commercial Lender for HUD’s 2023 Fiscal Year

Greystone’s FY2023 Volume for Multifamily and Healthcare Loan Firm Commitments Totaled $1.9 Billion

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced it ranks #1 based on dollar volume of multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the agency’s 2023 fiscal year ending September 30, 2023*. During this period, Greystone originated and obtained Firm Commitments for 87 multifamily and healthcare facility HUD-insured loans totaling $1.9 billion, representing 14.5% of firm commitments issued by HUD.

Greystone received firm commitments for 49 multifamily properties totaling $1.3 billion and 38 healthcare properties totaling $673 million during HUD’s most recent fiscal year.

“Market conditions were drastically different this year, particularly with rising rates creating a challenging environment for borrowers,” said Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA lending group. “What has been consistent year over year is the unwavering commitment of HUD to provide liquidity to multifamily and healthcare owners and our team to provide an unmatched lending experience for clients. HUD has been and remains an excellent long-term debt option, and we are thrilled to be at the top of the industry once again.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

*For HUD’s 2023 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC and excludes risk sharing and hospital loans.

