Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,648 in the last 365 days.

Miromatrix to Present at the 2023 ISODP Organ Donation Congress

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2023 International Society for Organ Donation and Procurement ("ISODP") Organ Donation Congress in Las Vegas, NV on October 18-21 at Mandalay Bay Resort.

M. Mason Macenski, Ph.D, Vice President Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, will be presenting on behalf of Miromatrix on Thursday, October 19 from 2:00pm – 3:00pm PDT. The presentation is titled Maximizing the gift of life: Using perfusion technology to bioengineer multiple transplantable kidneys from a single donor kidney.

The ISODP congresses are held every other year in numerous geographic regions of the world to highlight organ donation and transplantation with the intent to share best practices and improve organ donation for that country.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.


Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
Christina Campbell
612-924-3793
Christina@media-minefield.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Miromatrix to Present at the 2023 ISODP Organ Donation Congress

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more