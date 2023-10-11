Delisting of Securities of Humanigen, Inc.; Vinco Ventures, Inc.; Liquid Media Group Ltd.; Republic First Bancorp, Inc.; G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.; Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.; Spark Networks SE; DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.;…

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Humanigen, Inc. Humanigen, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Vinco Ventures, Inc. Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 28, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s securities were suspended on August 23, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 23, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares warrants of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s securities were suspended on August 24, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 29, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of Spark Networks SE. Spark Networks SE’s securities were suspended on September 8, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s securities were suspended on September 15, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of Chenghe Acquisition Co. Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s warrants were suspended on September 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the securities of mCloud Technologies Corp. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s securities were suspended on September 29, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 5, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Capstone Green Energy Corporation. Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s securities were suspended on October 5, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Histogen Inc. Histogen Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 5, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.