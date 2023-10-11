On This Page

Date: March 19 - 20, 2024 Day1: Tue, Mar 19 Day2: Wed, Mar 20

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy will convene a hybrid public workshop on March 19 and 20, 2024, to discuss efforts to advance innovation of clinical trial design and conduct. CDER’s portfolio of clinical trial innovation activities are wide ranging and span across drug development programs, therapeutic areas, and scientific disciplines.

Workshop Objectives

Stakeholders will discuss barriers and challenges to incorporating successful or promising innovative clinical trial approaches in drug development.

The workshop will discuss:

Regulatory and Compliance Considerations

Patient-Centricity and Recruitment Innovations

Clinical Trial Infrastructure and Organizational Culture

For more information and to register for the workshop, please visit the Duke-Margolis event webpage.