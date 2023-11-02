How the Lyrid and Rapier Technologies Partnership is Evolving the Software Development House
The Lyrid and Rapier Technologies partnership sees the expansion of Kubernetes to Indonesia, while driving down costs incurred by the software development houseSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Java, Indonesia, Rapier is a software development house geared towards efficient development, offering custom software development services and solutions such as web and mobile application development, business analyzing, app documentation, and ERP system applications. Through Lyrid’s infrastructure platform and engineering, Rapier is able to offer more competitive prices to companies seeking their services, increasing their overall revenue and streamlining their workflow 5x. In addition, Rapier is also able to offer Kubernetes through Lyrid’s managed Kubernetes, technology that isn’t heavily explored in Indonesia. With Kubernetes enthusiasm growing rapidly in Indonesia, the Lyrid and Rapier partnership represents the perfect opportunity to drive lead conversion, increase market reach, and offer revenue-generating solutions for both parties.
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀
Rapier’s software development process consisted of using big, hyperscaling clouds, as well as hiring DevOps and server-experienced personnel, something that the company’s software development team lacked. While this might have been efficient at the time, this use of resources and lack of domain knowledge when it comes to scalable infrastructure resulted in price hikes for their services and created unnecessary roadblocks in their project management, subsequently driving away prospects. Upon partnering with Lyrid, Rapier’s objective was to provide more cost-effective development solutions for their end users- something that’s not only reliable and stable, but also doesn’t require expanding their in-house team. In addition, Rapier sought to increase their market reach and offer a new solution to their prospects, something that could set the company apart from other software companies in the same vein.
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗱
With their original workflow relying on increasing their team members and relying on bigger (yet more expensive) cloud providers, Rapier sought an option that can drive down their initial project costs, lower end-user costs, and increase revenue. They found this solution with Lyrid.
Lyrid’s infrastructure platform provides Rapier with the ability to spin up cost-effective hosting options for their end-users, removing the need for dedicated DevOps professionals to build the backend and for bigger cloud providers that can be costly and slow to work with. On top of Lyrid’s infrastructure and engineering support is their managed Kubernetes solution, giving Rapier’s end-users a taste of next-gen technology without having to learn the intricacies of Kubernetes. By removing overhead and hiring costs, Rapier is able to offer more aggressive quotes on exciting new technology to their clients, creating strong bundled package solutions between Rapier’s software development services and Lyrid’s infrastructure.
From project matching and development, to selling and marketing, the operations of Rapier have seen tremendous growth over the span of their partnership with Lyrid. Increasing their internal team and working with big cloud providers was time consuming and costly for Rapier; with Lyrid, the software development company was able to undertake a more agile approach, 5x’ing their original workflow, decreasing time to launch by 3 weeks, and receiving projects worth $40k in the span of a single month.
“While partnering with Lyrid, we were able to get more competitive pricing quotations. [...]after partnering with Lyrid, we feel more confident in offering bundled package solutions with infrastructure from Lyrid to future clients so that we can add a new revenue stream for our company.”
𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
Rapier puts it best when describing their partnership with Lyrid:
“There is synergy in the partnership between Lyrid and Rapier to create an all-in-one solution offering to clients [...] custom software development and managed infrastructure are complementary products that can benefit both parties by introducing and upselling to potential customers together”
Lyrid managed infrastructure and Rapier’s custom software solutions go hand-in-hand, making one solution become an easier sell coupled with the other. Running an application requires a scalable, reliable infrastructure; having a reliable infrastructure is almost useless without an application to run on it. The symbiosis between Lyrid and Rapier’s partnership resulted in a couple of things:
-The ability to sell strong bundled software/infrastructure packages
-Greater market penetration with a highly tangible product
-Stronger messaging and marketing opportunities
-Heightened cross-selling opportunities
The partnership between Lyrid and Rapier represents the perfect opportunity to provide industry-grade infrastructure with professional, quality code that even in-house development teams can revere, resulting in a 25% uptick in lead conversion for both Rapier and Lyrid software development prospects.
𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘀
Rapier plans on continuing their work with Lyrid and hopes to scale their business even further. Financially, the partnership enables Rapier to build software even further, with Lyrid's one-stop solution shop providing a unique approach towards software development and the infrastructure that it's run on, something that many software houses lack.
Rapier plans to release their own Warehouse Management System ERP that can directly integrate with Lyrid, symbolizing their focus on the United States. Rapier’s ERP will open up a new revenue stream for the company and diversify their already expansive current product portfolio. The new product will be marketed mainly through Lyrid Self-serve marketplace where any Lyrid users can just buy, deploy, and use the solution with a couple clicks in the Lyrid platform.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀
Rapier Technologies is an Indonesia-based company that provides custom software development services. Offering web and mobile app development, business analysis, application documentation writing, and ERP servicing, Rapier is dedicated to providing quality service at competitive prices rivaling big development companies.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗱
Lyrid is a multi-cloud platform as a service (PaaS) provider that makes developing new cloud native solutions easier and more affordable. As a vendor-agnostic cloud platform, Lyrid utilizes data, machine learning and user policies to wrap, deploy and execute the applications seamlessly between all the public clouds. The Lyrid platform is available in free/hobbyist and Pro versions and is designed for organizations of all sizes, from startup to enterprise. All users enjoy a variety of tools, data, analytics, redundancy and automation that make going to market globally with cloud native apps more efficient. With Lyrid, enterprises can innovate more affordably, increase cloud vendor flexibility, and test new ideas without disruption to their existing processes.
To learn more, book a meeting with Lyrid!
Handoyo Sutanto
Lyrid Inc.
marketing@lyrid.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn