Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,657 in the last 365 days.

UniFirst Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs, announced that Steven S. Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shane F. O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Northcoast Research’s Management Fall Forum – On November 14, 2023, will participate in this virtual conference.
  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference – On November 16, 2023, will participate in this conference, which will be held at 383 Madison Avenue in New York City, with a featured presentation at 9:40am Eastern Time.

At these conferences, the management team will discuss UniFirst’s business highlights as well as information concerning recent business trends.

About UniFirst Corporation
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. UniFirst is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNF and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 600 Small Cap Index. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit www.unifirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact:  Shane O’Connor
  EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Primary Logo

You just read:

UniFirst Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more