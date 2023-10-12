Healthcare Organizations are under attack now and should not wait for Federal mandates to enhance cybersecurity

About

Drip7 is a leading innovator in the field of cybersecurity awareness training with an easy-to-use, mobile-based platform utilizing microlearning and gamification to increase employee engagement and create behavior change. Drip7 combines the right science and content to produce a superior training platform, from one question or “drip” a day to allowing employees to train when and where they want on their phone or computer, Drip7 engages users with an interactive dashboard, rewards, badges, and more. Included training is focused on cybersecurity and compliance; however, the platform can be customized by a company for any training need. For more information, please visit https://drip7.com

