Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Reports Contractor Fatality

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) regretfully reports that there has been a contractor fatality at one of Birchcliff’s water storage pits located south of Baytree, Alberta.

Emergency response personnel responded to the scene during the evening of October 10, 2023. Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, it appears that the contractor may have drowned.

The contractor’s family have been notified of the incident. The name of the contractor will not be released without the consent of the family. Birchcliff is working with the appropriate authorities to ensure a full investigation is conducted into the cause of the incident.

“On behalf of all of us at Birchcliff, I want to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our deceased colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We have commenced an investigation into the cause of this tragic accident,” said Jeff Tonken, Birchcliff’s Chief Executive Officer.

Birchcliff’s number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of its people and it will ensure that those impacted by the incident will have the support they need, including access to grief counselling services.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is an oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta.