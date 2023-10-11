Public’s help sought in Bandelier poaching case

United States park rangers at Bandelier National Monument and conservation officers from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are seeking the public’s help with identifying those responsible for illegally killing a bull elk within monument boundaries. The elk pictured was killed between the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 28, and Friday, Sept. 29. The incident occurred on State Road 4 between mile markers 45 and 44 on the north side of the road, approximately one-half mile east of the Cerro Grande Trailhead within Bandelier National Monument.

“Poaching is a crime that affects all of the people of New Mexico,” said Col. Tim Cimbal with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s Field Operations Division. “Poachers steal wildlife from the people of our state.”

If you have information about this incident that could help investigators, please call the Bandelier Crime Tip Line at 505-709-0077. Though you may remain anonymous, up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible. The public can also contact Operation Game Thief (OGT), the Department of Game and Fish’s 24-hour hotline, at 800-432-GAME (4263) or online at onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us/public/ogt with any information. Rewards are given by OGT for any information resulting in a poacher being arrested or issued a citation.