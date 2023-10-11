Brink’s Releases Statement Denying NCR Corporation Speculation

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is not in discussions about a possible strategic transaction with NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR).



