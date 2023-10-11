Colossal Announces Jeff Goldblum as Guest Star in Supreme Sneakerhead Competition

Colossal's 2023 Supreme Sneakerhead Competition Guest Stars Jeff Goldblum and Benefits Oceana

One sneaker enthusiast will win $10,000 and a design session with The Shoe Surgeon in a fundraising campaign to benefit Oceana.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colossal, the global leader in online competitions with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available, introduces a groundbreaking competition aptly named Supreme Sneakerhead. This fundraising campaign is a fusion of style and purpose designed to unite a community of passionate sneaker enthusiasts while championing a significant cause, Oceana. What's more, the competition is graced by the presence of the iconic Jeff Goldblum, whose enduring love for style and dedication to our planet's oceans make him the perfect guest star.

How does the Supreme Sneakerhead Competition work?

Supreme Sneakerhead is a free-to-enter, tournament-style competition where competitors go through rounds, and those with the most votes in those rounds move on. To win, one must leverage the power of social media and word-of-mouth advertising to garner the support of the public to vote.

At the conclusion of the competition, the Supreme Sneakerhead will take home an impressive $10,000 cash prize and embark on an extraordinary journey to Los Angeles to collaborate with "The Surgeon," a collective of innovative minds led by Dominic Ciambrone, to craft their own pair of custom sneakers. The Surgeon's commitment to the timeless art of craftsmanship has led to collaborations with icons like Drake, LeBron James, DJ Khaled, and Justin Bieber, cementing their status among the legends of the industry.

Jeff Goldblum: More Than an Actor and Musician

Renowned for his roles in iconic films like Jurassic Park, Thor: Ragnarok, and The Fly, Goldblum's passion extends far beyond the silver screen and music stage. He is a true aficionado of footwear, a connoisseur of great style, and an advocate for the preservation of our oceans. Goldblum's guest appearance adds a touch of star-studded dedication to the competition.

From Soles to Seas: Supporting Oceana

Colossal takes pride in partnering with Oceana, a global force dedicated to ocean conservation. Oceana's unwavering efforts have yielded more than 275 victories against overfishing, habitat destruction, plastic pollution, and the endangerment of precious species like turtles, whales, and sharks. Colossal is proud to support this important cause by powering the competition. Donations raised during Supreme Sneakerhead go directly to DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) charity, which then grants the funds, minus fees and costs, to Oceana at the end of the competition. Learn more about the donation process at dtcare.org/usa.

Supreme Sneakerhead isn't just about sneakers; it's a celebration of style and a commitment to a meaningful cause. For more information and to join this celebration of style, passion, and purpose, please visit supremesneaker.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. While offering extraordinary opportunities to people worldwide, each online fundraising competition operated by Colossal has become a successful method of fundraising for nonprofits, designed to raise money for important causes. To learn more, visit colossal.org.