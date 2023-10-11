FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

County Clerks, Election Administrators Highlight Election Integrity and Voter Participation in New Public Education Media Campaign

SANTA FE – As part of the New Mexico Secretary of State’s ongoing efforts to combat misinformation and better inform New Mexicans about election administration in the state, our office has partnered with a coalition of non-partisan, non-profit organizations on a statewide media campaign highlighting the work of county election officials and educating voters about the integrity of New Mexico’s elections.

The campaign – entitled Your Vote Counts, New Mexico! – is composed of a series of videos recorded by county clerks, county clerk staff, members of the Secretary of State’s Office, and other election administrators that will be distributed on social media, as public service announcements on TV and radio, and online here.

The videos were recorded by a bi-partisan group of county clerks and other New Mexico election officials, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. English, Spanish, and Navajo (Diné) language videos were all recorded to expand the reach of this effort across New Mexico’s diverse communities.

“New Mexico’s county clerks and election administrators are the best in the nation – they work with diligence and integrity every day to make sure our democracy functions with fairness and efficiency,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “It’s important voters understand that these election professionals are your neighbors, friends, and community members and that New Mexicans know that your vote counts.”

As early voting for the Regular Local Election starts today on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, these videos will be used in an ongoing voter education campaign this year and throughout the 2024 election cycle with the goals of humanizing election administrators and educating voters about election administration.

Your Vote Counts, New Mexico! is the outcome of the work of a coalition of the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office and various organizations and businesses who came together to support the health of American democracy and the vibrant participation of New Mexicans in democratic processes in the state. The coalition, coordinated by New Mexico First, includes in addition to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, the New Mexico League of Women Voters, New Mexico PBS, the New Mexico Local News Fund, Election Reformers Network, and Elliott Marketing.

Disclaimer: This project was coordinated by New Mexico First with the generous support of The Carter Center. The partners in this project included the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, New Mexico League of Women Voters, New Mexico PBS, the New Mexico Local News Fund, Election Reformers Network and Elliott Marketing. The views expressed in the voter education videos are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views of New Mexico First, The Carter Center, or the partners engaged in the project.

