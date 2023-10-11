Kneat to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference October 12th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com



LIMERICK, Ireland, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF), (“Kneat” or the “Company”), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, today announced that Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 12th, 2023.

DATE: October 12th, 2023

TIME: 10 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3RcMLgH

Available for 1x1 meetings upon request at investors@kneat.com.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Kneat announced in August a new three-year master services agreement with a global healthcare manufacturer and distributor

Kneat announced in July a new three-year master services agreement with a global contract development and manufacturing organization

Kneat announced in June a new three-year master services agreement with a global pharmaceutical company

Kneat reported year-over-year growth in SaaS revenue of 86% for the three months ended June 30, 2023

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next-generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ EU Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Kneat

Katie Keita

IR Lead

(902) 450 2660

investors@kneat.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com