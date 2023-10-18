East Fork Region, OH ~ Field of Honor® 2023

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at our 3rd annual event during November 2023.

Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” — Michel de Montaigne

BATAVIA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --4 locations in Clermont County:West Clermont High School at 4101 Bach Buxton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45103Bethel Tate Middle School at 649 W Plane St., Bethel, OH 45106The former Williamsburg High School at 549 West Main St., Williamsburg, OH 45176Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, 4470 State Road 222, Batavia, OH 45103These stirring displays of over 100 flags in four locations throughout the county will unite the community in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an Active Military, Fallen Servicemen and women, First Responders, and Veterans and tells a story.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.You can also visit us at East Fork Region Kiwanis The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation Benefiting Charities:Kiwanis Club of East Fork RegionHosted By:Kiwanis Club of East Fork RegionLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Bob Raub

East Fork Region, OH 2023 Video