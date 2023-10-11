Galactic Snacks Reaches New Milestone; Surpasses 30,000 Orders

Exotic and international munchies are convenient and easy.

LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to its popularity as a way to satisfy that special snack craving you can’t get anywhere else, there is a reason why Galactic Snacks has reached a new milestone, surpassing 30,000 orders.

“Because we’re different and unique,” says Jesse Erhartic, Owner of Galactic Snacks.

The variations on the classics matter. There is much demand for Galactic Snacks Ultimate Bundles of Skittles, Reese’s, Ruffles, Oreos, Doritos, Lay’s, Sour Patch Kids, and more.

“Galactic Snacks understands the thrill of discovering new tastes from around the world. It’s why we curate terrific foreign snacks on our website,” he adds.

“We work with suppliers across the globe to source international and limited-edition flavors of your favorite treats. Whether it's Cheetos from Poland, Sour Cherry Blasters from Canada, Sun Chips Garlic Baguette from Korea, Doritos from Taiwan, KitKats from Dubai, or Skittles and Starbursts from the UK, we import fun and exciting flavors that you won't find in the states.”

The 30,000 orders and the feedback on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram tell the special Galactic Snacks story.

✓ “Excellent assortment of fun products. Crazy good flavors we can’t get anywhere else.”

✓ “Great products, reasonable prices, fast shipping. What more could you ask for?”

✓ “Always unique and always delicious.”

✓ “Galactic Snacks are literally the fun snack plug. They have so many options and even imported snack options I would normally have to import elsewhere: I hope they expand their variety even more so than what they already offer 😊. Keep up the amazing work.”

The formula for Galactic Snacks success is simple. Exotic munchies, convenient and easy.

“Galactic Snacks imports and holds everything in its U.S. warehouse. So, your order is usually processed within 1-2 business days. A popular extra feature of buying snacks online is the $10 flat rate shipping on all orders, and Free Shipping on all orders of $75 or more. “

Galactic Snacks is popular among its customers. One of the company’s customers, Sarah Schuyler, in her online review said, “Great product selection and very fast shipping. Have purchased several times with the same results every time.”

For more information, please visit https://buysnacksonline.com/

About Galactic Snacks

From Doritos, Ruffles, Oreos, Skittles, Sour Patch and more, Galactic Snacks is changing the munchies world and satisfy cravings by making it possible---and easy---to buy snacks online.

