PROTEIN INDUSTRIES CANADA OPENS CAPACITY BUILDING PROJECT STREAM

First call is for projects that will bring economic and social benefit to Indigenous people and New Canadians

Regina, SK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada is opening the first call for Expressions of Interests (EOIS) under their current Capacity Building Stream. This is the first call for Capacity Building projects under the second round of funding provided through the Government of Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster program.

A strong and supportive ecosystem is necessary to build a $25 billion industry. Protein Industries Canada’s Capacity Building stream supports projects that increase the competitiveness of Canada’s plant-based ecosystem. Working across eight priority areas, Capacity Building projects focus on the growth and success of the entire ecosystem and complement investments into innovative R&D.

“Through our Capacity Building Project stream, Protein Industries Canada and our partners are helping create new opportunities not only for Canadian businesses, but also our citizens,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said. “A key indicator of a strong sector is how inclusive it is to all of Canada’s citizens. That’s why under this call we are specifically looking for projects that will increase the opportunity for Indigenous people and other under-represented groups, such as New Canadians, to participate in, and benefit from, a strong plant-based food, feed and ingredient sector.”

Under the call, project consortiums may submit an EOI for a project within the priority area of “An inclusive sector that brings benefit to every Canadian”. Projects should demonstrate specifically how they will contribute to Economic Reconciliation, training and job development for Indigenous youth or under-represented groups and/or social well-being for Canadians. EOIs under this call will be accepted until Nov. 15, 2023.

Interested consortiums may visit https://www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/capacity-building and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. A member from Protein Industries Canada’s Project team will reach out to schedule a preliminary meeting. This first meeting must be held prior to an EOI being submitted.

Protein Industries Canada was renewed with $150 million from the federal government under the Global Innovation Cluster program in February 2023. This further investment allows Protein Industries Canada to build off the success of their first mandate, in which 55 projects from both Technology Leadership and Capacity Building were co-invested with a total portfolio of nearly half a billion dollars. Protein Industries Canada previously opened calls for projects under Technology Leadership Projects and the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Miranda Burski Protein Industries Canada 306-581-1340 miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca