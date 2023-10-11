Body In Balance Chiropractic Unveils Anti-Aging Approach, Championing a Holistic and Integrated Approach to Wellness
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body In Balance Chiropractic, a renowned name in chiropractic care, is thrilled to announce its holistic commitment to improving “health-span,” and not just “life-span”. With the backdrop of a conventional healthcare system focused on longevity but not necessarily on the quality of aging, Body In Balance is reshaping the narrative. Their goal? To empower individuals with proactive strategies that ensure not only longevity but also a vibrant, healthy, and active life as they age.
As one of the top Chiropractor NYC locations, the core of this commitment is the introduction of the M.A.P.S. Protocol™. With a focus on tackling the three significant stressors – Mind, Body, Nutrient Balance, and Gut Health – the protocol promises to make individuals feel better, look better, and enhance their overall enjoyment of life.
But it doesn’t stop there. Body In Balance, a top Chiropractor NYC location, believes in a holistic and integrated approach to health, understanding that every aspect of the body is interconnected. From muscles and bones to mind and nutrition, imbalance in any component could be a potential health hazard. “We are addressing health from the head to the toes, from inside-out. Our M.A.P.S. Protocol™ is comprehensive, designed to optimize health from all angles, and lessen dependence on riskier treatments,” said a spokesperson from Body In Balance. This initiative encourages individuals to steer clear of unnecessary side effects, medications, and surgeries.
About Body In Balance Chiropractic
Founded in 2004, Body In Balance Chiropractic has been at the forefront of chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, movement training, and posture correction. With the proven success of their M.A.P.S Protocol at their flagship location in Midtown, Manhattan, they've expanded their outreach to a second location in Purchase, NY, serving the Westchester County community. Their evidence-based, holistic, and proactive programs stand testimony to their mission: to empower patients with the tools they need for long-term self-care. With a top Chiropractor NYC at the helm they've helped many patients.
Jan Lefkowitz
As one of the top Chiropractor NYC locations, the core of this commitment is the introduction of the M.A.P.S. Protocol™. With a focus on tackling the three significant stressors – Mind, Body, Nutrient Balance, and Gut Health – the protocol promises to make individuals feel better, look better, and enhance their overall enjoyment of life.
But it doesn’t stop there. Body In Balance, a top Chiropractor NYC location, believes in a holistic and integrated approach to health, understanding that every aspect of the body is interconnected. From muscles and bones to mind and nutrition, imbalance in any component could be a potential health hazard. “We are addressing health from the head to the toes, from inside-out. Our M.A.P.S. Protocol™ is comprehensive, designed to optimize health from all angles, and lessen dependence on riskier treatments,” said a spokesperson from Body In Balance. This initiative encourages individuals to steer clear of unnecessary side effects, medications, and surgeries.
About Body In Balance Chiropractic
Founded in 2004, Body In Balance Chiropractic has been at the forefront of chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, movement training, and posture correction. With the proven success of their M.A.P.S Protocol at their flagship location in Midtown, Manhattan, they've expanded their outreach to a second location in Purchase, NY, serving the Westchester County community. Their evidence-based, holistic, and proactive programs stand testimony to their mission: to empower patients with the tools they need for long-term self-care. With a top Chiropractor NYC at the helm they've helped many patients.
Jan Lefkowitz
Body in Balance
+1 914-688-1131
email us here