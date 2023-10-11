Pharmaceuticals Lipids Market Set to Soar, Reaching $7.07 Billion by 2030: Revolutionizing Drug Formulation and Solubility Enhancement

Numerous businesses are currently making significant research and development efforts, organizations and academic institutions to improve the effects of these drugs. This led to the widespread acceptance of lipids' pharmaceutically active ingredients in various therapeutic procedures and created a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

New York, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In pharmaceutical industry, lipids and polymers are considered two of the essential excipients used to produce drugs. Stabilizers, solubilizers, permeation enhancers, transfection agents, and other uses are all used. “The global pharmaceuticals lipids market size is projected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).,” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

There has been a significant uptick in most neurological conditions worldwide, including Alzheimer's, dementia, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, migraine, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors. Because of the rising prevalence of these disorders, it is of the utmost importance to research, produce, and make available effective medicines to treat these conditions. As a result of the fact that lipids' active pharmaceutical substances provide crucial medicinal effects to these patients and help in the healing process, their use and incorporation in medications have expanded significantly, which has benefited the market.

Growth Opportunities

The use of these substances in pharmaceutical products worldwide will benefit from a greater medical understanding of lipid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients' therapeutic and curative potential. Numerous businesses are currently making significant research and development efforts, organizations and academic institutions to improve the effects of these drugs. This led to the widespread acceptance of lipids' pharmaceutically active ingredients in various therapeutic procedures and created a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

It is anticipated that the market in North America will represent a sizable income share in the global market for medication lipids due to the enormous amount the government spends on the research and development of new drugs. Factors such as the availability of cutting-edge infrastructure for research and development activities and many players operating in the nation will help the market flourish. The Asia-Pacific area is developing quickly, and a significant portion of its growth is invested in research and development operations to create more effective medicines.

Key Highlights

The triglycerides market category is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2030.

Based on the source, the market is segmented into synthetic, semi-synthetic, and natural components. Demand for products derived from semi-synthetic sources is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid, semi-solid, and solid. It is anticipated that the semi-solid segment will dominate the market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Liposomes, solid lipid nanoparticles; nanostructured lipid carriers; conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems; self-emulsifying drug delivery systems; self-micro emulsifying drug delivery systems; conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems. The conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems (LBDDS) segment will dominate the market.

It is anticipated that the market in North America will represent a sizable income share in the global market for medication lipids due to the enormous amount the government spends on the research and development of new drugs.

Competitive Analysis

The global pharmaceuticals lipids market’s major key players are ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients), BASF SE, Croda International Plc, CordenPharma, NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation, Cayman Chemical Company, Lipoid GmbH, Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Dishman Group, Gattefossé, IOI Oleo GmbH, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG.

Market News

June 2022- BASF offers a range of chemical intermediates with a product carbon footprint significantly below the global market average.

February 2022- Xampla and Croda / Incotec to work on biodegradable seed coatings.

Global Pharmaceuticals Lipids Market: Segmentation

By Product

Triglycerides

Phospholipids

Sphingolipids

Cholesterol

Fatty Acids

By Source

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

Natural

By Form

Liquid

Semi-solid

Solid

By Application

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Micro Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Liposomes

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

By Route of Administration

Oral

Tablet

Solution

Parenteral

Intravenous

Intramuscular (Vaccines)

Topical

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

