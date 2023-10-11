Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,919 in the last 365 days.

Pharmaceuticals Lipids Market Set to Soar, Reaching $7.07 Billion by 2030: Revolutionizing Drug Formulation and Solubility Enhancement

Numerous businesses are currently making significant research and development efforts, organizations and academic institutions to improve the effects of these drugs. This led to the widespread acceptance of lipids' pharmaceutically active ingredients in various therapeutic procedures and created a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

New York, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In pharmaceutical industry, lipids and polymers are considered two of the essential excipients used to produce drugs. Stabilizers, solubilizers, permeation enhancers, transfection agents, and other uses are all used. “The global pharmaceuticals lipids market size is projected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).,” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceuticals-lipids-market/request-sample

Key Drivers

There has been a significant uptick in most neurological conditions worldwide, including Alzheimer's, dementia, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, migraine, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors. Because of the rising prevalence of these disorders, it is of the utmost importance to research, produce, and make available effective medicines to treat these conditions. As a result of the fact that lipids' active pharmaceutical substances provide crucial medicinal effects to these patients and help in the healing process, their use and incorporation in medications have expanded significantly, which has benefited the market.

Growth Opportunities

The use of these substances in pharmaceutical products worldwide will benefit from a greater medical understanding of lipid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients' therapeutic and curative potential. Numerous businesses are currently making significant research and development efforts, organizations and academic institutions to improve the effects of these drugs. This led to the widespread acceptance of lipids' pharmaceutically active ingredients in various therapeutic procedures and created a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

It is anticipated that the market in North America will represent a sizable income share in the global market for medication lipids due to the enormous amount the government spends on the research and development of new drugs. Factors such as the availability of cutting-edge infrastructure for research and development activities and many players operating in the nation will help the market flourish. The Asia-Pacific area is developing quickly, and a significant portion of its growth is invested in research and development operations to create more effective medicines.

Get a Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pharmaceuticals-lipids-market/segmentation

Key Highlights

  • The triglycerides market category is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2030.
  • Based on the source, the market is segmented into synthetic, semi-synthetic, and natural components. Demand for products derived from semi-synthetic sources is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
  • Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid, semi-solid, and solid. It is anticipated that the semi-solid segment will dominate the market.
  • Based on application, the market is segmented into Liposomes, solid lipid nanoparticles; nanostructured lipid carriers; conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems; self-emulsifying drug delivery systems; self-micro emulsifying drug delivery systems; conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems. The conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems (LBDDS) segment will dominate the market.
  • It is anticipated that the market in North America will represent a sizable income share in the global market for medication lipids due to the enormous amount the government spends on the research and development of new drugs.

Competitive Analysis

The global pharmaceuticals lipids market’s major key players are ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients), BASF SE, Croda International Plc, CordenPharma, NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation, Cayman Chemical Company, Lipoid GmbH, Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Dishman Group, Gattefossé, IOI Oleo GmbH, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG.

Market News

  • June 2022- BASF offers a range of chemical intermediates with a product carbon footprint significantly below the global market average.
  • February 2022- Xampla and Croda / Incotec to work on biodegradable seed coatings.

Global Pharmaceuticals Lipids Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Triglycerides
  • Phospholipids
  • Sphingolipids
  • Cholesterol
  • Fatty Acids

By Source

  • Synthetic
  • Semi-synthetic
  • Natural

By Form

  • Liquid
  • Semi-solid
  • Solid

By Application

  • Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems
  • Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems
  • Self-Micro Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems
  • Liposomes
  • Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
  • Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Tablet
  • Solution
  • Parenteral
  • Intravenous
  • Intramuscular (Vaccines)
  • Topical

By Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pharmaceuticals Lipids Market Set to Soar, Reaching $7.07 Billion by 2030: Revolutionizing Drug Formulation and Solubility Enhancement

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more