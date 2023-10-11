HashiCorp customers improve cloud maturity to deliver business value

The Home Depot, Unity, BlackRock, PagerDuty, Indeed, and Wayfair join HashiConf to discuss how they drive developer productivity, reduce costs, and strengthen security for cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today kicks off its annual user conference, HashiConf, in San Francisco. More than 30 HashiCorp customers are joining the speaker lineup to share stories of how they improved their operational cloud maturity using the HashiCorp suite of products.



Improved operational cloud maturity enables platform teams to deliver technology and organizational best practices at scale across infrastructure, security, networking, and applications. Organizations who will speak to various phases of cloud maturity at HashiConf include athenahealth, BlackRock, the California Department of Health Care Services, Epic Games, EQ Bank, Indeed, PagerDuty, and Wayfair.

During the HashiConf day-two keynote on Oct. 12, HashiCorp Co-Founder and CTO Armon Dadgar will be joined by senior cloud leaders from The Home Depot and Unity Games, both of which have used a cloud operating model to build mature cloud platforms that helped their organizations transform their respective industries.

“We’re excited to welcome so many innovative organizations to the HashiConf stage this year to share their stories of building cloud maturity and realizing significant value with HashiCorp products,” said Susan St. Ledger, President, Worldwide Field Operations, HashiCorp. “These speakers represent a broad cross-section of industries, technological challenges, phases of modernization, and infrastructure approaches. What they have in common is that HashiCorp products have helped them achieve greater cloud maturity to automate, standardize, and improve their cloud programs, with an emphasis on more sophisticated infrastructure and security lifecycle management.”

Organizations speaking at HashiConf use products from across HashiCorp’s portfolio, with user stories focused on how HashiCorp Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, and Boundary solve challenges related to efficiently managing infrastructure and ensuring security.

Infrastructure lifecycle management: Enterprises improve cloud maturity by automating their entire infrastructure lifecycle with HashiCorp Terraform, in combination with other HashiCorp products.

Wayfair: Built a next-generation solution based on Terraform Enterprise and Google Cloud's folder structure to mature its cloud estate, empowering teams to decouple and own their infrastructure safely, with limited oversight.

Built a next-generation solution based on Terraform Enterprise and Google Cloud's folder structure to mature its cloud estate, empowering teams to decouple and own their infrastructure safely, with limited oversight. BlackRock: Chose Terraform Enterprise and Vault Enterprise to build out the infrastructure required to support application identity and secrets management for 200 separate client environments in a SaaS platform.

Chose Terraform Enterprise and Vault Enterprise to build out the infrastructure required to support application identity and secrets management for 200 separate client environments in a SaaS platform. Amach: Improved the cloud management of a leading European airline client with HashiCorp products, starting with the airline's primary cloud provider and moving to all cloud usage, impacting the overall digital maturity and transformation efforts in the airline.



Security lifecycle management: HashiCorp Vault, Boundary, and Consul together allow organizations to mature their cloud security program by providing enterprises with safe, secure, and efficient management of secrets and identity access across the entire security lifecycle. HashiCorp was also recently named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management (PAM) for the first time.

athenahealth: Managed secrets using a more reliable process with Vault, and have scaled to serve hundreds of millions of requests per day.

Managed secrets using a more reliable process with Vault, and have scaled to serve hundreds of millions of requests per day. Innovation Labs at Verizon: Used Boundary to ensure a secure, zero trust method of allowing access to multi-access edge computing (MEC) resources, solving for critical pain points such as access key control, managing bastion hosts, and controlling user access.

Used Boundary to ensure a secure, zero trust method of allowing access to multi-access edge computing (MEC) resources, solving for critical pain points such as access key control, managing bastion hosts, and controlling user access. SPH Media: Selected HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Vault and HCP Consul to transform how services are connected and secured, while enriching its developer team's capabilities.

Selected HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Vault and HCP Consul to transform how services are connected and secured, while enriching its developer team's capabilities. EQ Bank: Chose Boundary and Vault as its privileged access management platform to enable access for privileged users while also dealing with the rise in non-human (machine) identities and secrets.

“We were looking for a modern PAM solution to solve our challenges in delivering secure access in a dynamic, hybrid cloud environment,” said Tarun Khandelwal, Information Security Program Executive, EQ Bank. “Boundary and Vault made it easy, moving from static to just-in-time credentials and automated team onboarding, while maintaining uptime and availability.”

HashiConf is HashiCorp’s global user conference, taking place Oct. 10-12, 2023 in San Francisco and virtually. HashiConf expects 1,500 attendees in person and 10,000 attendees virtually. The conference has tracks dedicated to practitioner and technical leader audiences, with sessions from the HashiCorp research and development team focused on product deep dives and roadmap sessions, as well as more than 30 customer speakers. To learn more about these HashiCorp customers and their speaking sessions at HashiConf, please visit: https://hashiconf.com/2023/speakers/

In-person attendees are able to visit the HashiCorp Learn Labs for hand-on modules on new product capabilities, become a HashiCorp Certified cloud engineer for Terraform, Vault, or Consul, and visit the HashiCorp Zone to speak with technical experts as well as HashiConf sponsors.

To register for a free virtual pass to HashiConf — with access to a dedicated platform to view the live streamed keynotes, educational content, and live chat with online attendees, as well as access to all virtual sessions on demand after the event — please visit: https://hashiconf.com/2023/

