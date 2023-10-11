Global Home Dialysis Systems Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $47.32 Billion by 2030

A lack of organ donors, technological advancements, risks associated with transplants, an increase in the prevalence of chronic renal illnesses, efforts by the major players to introduce improved products and services, and the risks associated with transplants are all factors contributing to the market expansion.

New York, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemodialysis is a medical procedure that functions like the kidneys but removes waste and extra fluid from the blood. A specific filter known as a dialyzer or artificial kidney is used to achieve this. Plastic tubes transport the blood to the dialyzer, which is purified before being returned. “The global home dialysis systems market size is projected to reach USD 47.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period (2022–2030).”, stated by the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

A lack of organ donors, technological advancements, risks associated with transplants, an increase in the prevalence of chronic renal illnesses, efforts by the major players to introduce improved products and services, and the risks associated with transplants are all factors contributing to the market expansion. Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company whose mission is to reduce the complexity and cost of dialysis, joined Health Home, an alliance of innovative healthcare firms whose mission is to alter policymakers' view of home diagnosis fundamentally. Demand for dialysis therapy is expected to increase as the prevalence of ESRD continues to rise worldwide. Every single year, ESRD affects around 2 million people all over the world. ESRD has an impact on about 2 million people worldwide each year. The need for dialysis to maintain normal kidney function is anticipated to rise as renal disorders spread worldwide. The rapid rise in the world's older population is predicted to cause a sharp rise in the prevalence of kidney-related disorders.

Growth Opportunities

China, India, and Mexico are anticipated to provide substantial growth possibilities for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis participants. Taiwan and Malaysia had the highest incidence of treated ESRD in the 45-65 and 75 age groups, respectively, according to the US Renal Data System. Players are increasingly focusing on implementing strategic developments to increase their presence in these markets and tap a sizable customer base to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in emerging nations. The expansion of dialysis treatments in developing countries is also aided by government funding for the treatment of ESRD, the development of home/nocturnal dialysis, and the growth in the number of dialysis clinics.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most dominant in the global home dialysis systems market share during the forecast period. Significant government investments in the creation of novel medical devices, prominent market participants, and a good reimbursement environment all contribute to the expansion of the regional market. As the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) rises, so does the need for home dialysis. Increasing healthcare expenditures, a high disposable income, and government initiatives are a few significant contributors to the market's growth. Innovate Kidney Care's mission is to achieve the triple objective of improved patient outcomes, enhanced health care practitioner experiences, enhanced patient experiences, and decreased healthcare costs.

Key Highlights

Chronic renal disease dominates the market with the highest revenue share of the Global Home Dialysis Systems Market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis (HD) segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented into devices, consumables, and services. The service segment holds a significant market share due to an increase in the number of dialysis service providers and the prevalence of ESRD.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the global home dialysis systems market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (the US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaverum (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Dialife SA (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US).

Market News

In May 2022, Fresenius Medical Care: Growth drivers remain unchanged, Annual General Meeting approves 25th consecutive dividend increase.

In April 2022, Baxter Highlights New Data at SCCM Critical Care Congress Showing Hemodynamic Monitoring May Help Predict Patient Outcomes.

Global Home Dialysis Systems Market: Segmentation

By Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By Product

Device

Consumables

Service

By Treatment

Acute Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

