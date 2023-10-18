Jacksonville, FL ~ Field of Honor® 2023

Jacksonville is looking forward to a Field of Honor taking place our front of the USS Orleck this November.

Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” — Michel de Montaigne

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 10th – 12th, 2023610 East Bay StreetJacksonville, FL 32202The Field of Honor is a stirring display of 325 flags that will unite the community in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor fallen servicemen and women, Vietnam Veterans, and Korean War Veterans. The field of flags will be on display all Veterans weekend and during the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the San Francisco 49ers.This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes. “Honoring those that died from the area while the USS Orleck was in commission” is the perfect theme for this year’s event.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Jacksonville Field of Honorpatriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for the Exchange Club Family Center and JAX Naval Museum.The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!Benefiting Charities:Charity Programs of The Exchange Club of Jacksonville JAX Naval MuseumHosted By:The Exchange Club of JacksonvilleJAX Naval MuseumLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Chance OwenCo-Project Chair: David LedbetterFundraiser Treasurer Chair: Steve RawlinsFundraising Chair: Jennifer JohnsonPublic Relations Chair: Chance OwenField Coordinator Chair: David LedbetterFor Volunteer Opportunities, Please contact:Jennifer JohnsonOffice Manager, support Dan JohnsonSoutheast Advisor GroupFirst Coast Group4887 Belfort Road Suite 109Jacksonville, FL 32256904-559-8171A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation

Jacksonville, FL Field of Honor 2023