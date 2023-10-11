LARRY THE RANCH DOG: A Found Family Children’s Book for Pet Lovers

Palmetto Publishing’s newest picture book offers strong message of warmth, connection, and belonging

Charleston, SC, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carol Campbell has spent her entire life loving dogs. Growing up, they were always a part of her family, and her present-day family also features a number of canine companions. One of these furry friends is Larry, who happens to be the subject of Larry the Ranch Dog, Campbell’s heartwarming children’s book about a real-life pet rescue story.

Larry begins the tale as a wanderer, scavenging for scraps and trying his best to survive. But when Larry meets Blake, his luck turns around. Blake gives Larry food, water, and a safe place to sleep far from the Coyotes that hunt nearby the family’s ranch. As Larry comes to find a place at the ranch, he learns useful ways to contribute: keeping watch and chasing away pests. But when Larry gets lost one day, will he run into his coyote foes, or will he be able to find his way home in time?

Larry the Ranch Dog is a fully illustrated story filled with rich, colorful art and a wonderful message about belonging. With a cozy disposition and a fun, family-friendly vibe, this story is perfect for young children, facilitating a meaningful connection to its characters and a relatable premise of searching for comfort and protection in a trying world.

Larry the Ranch Dog is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Instagram: @larry_the_ranch_dog

About the Author:

Carol Campbell is a lifelong dog lover. From her childhood to the present day, dogs have always been a part of her world. With five dogs, three sons, and three granddaughters, she lives an action-packed life in Bakersfield, California, where her husband and sons work as grape farmers. Carol’s life includes Larry, the star of this book, a true story that she is immensely grateful to tell.

