Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034: Visiongain

The global chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (CBRN) defence market was valued at US$18.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development

Growing investments in research and development activities by governments and private sector entities drive innovation in CBRN defence technologies. Research institutions, defense organizations, and private companies collaborate to develop cutting-edge solutions, including advanced protective suits, decontamination agents, and detection systems. These investments lead to the creation of more efficient, user-friendly, and reliable CBRN defence products.

Emerging Threats from Non-State Actors

The rise of non-state actors and rogue entities poses a significant threat, prompting nations to enhance their CBRN defence capabilities. These actors, which include extremist groups and criminal organizations, are increasingly exploring the use of unconventional weapons. As a result, countries invest in intelligence gathering, surveillance, and response strategies to counter potential attacks involving chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear agents.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic had significant impacts on the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market such as the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of CBRN defence equipment and materials. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and workforce shortages hindered the timely delivery of critical components, leading to delays in manufacturing and procurement for governments and organizations.

Many governments redirected resources and funding towards combating the pandemic, diverting attention away from CBRN defence initiatives. Investments that were initially earmarked for CBRN defence were often reallocated to healthcare and medical supplies, impacting the growth and development of the CBRN defence market.

While overall market growth was affected, there was an increased demand for specific CBRN defence products, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination supplies, and detection systems. Healthcare workers and first responders required enhanced protection, leading to surges in PPE procurement.

The economic fallout from the pandemic prompted budget constraints for many governments. This limited their ability to invest in CBRN defence capabilities, especially for countries facing significant healthcare and economic challenges due to COVID-19.

The pandemic accelerated technological innovation within the CBRN defence sector. Companies focused on developing advanced detection systems, including those capable of identifying biological threats, aligning with the need for improved disease monitoring and surveillance.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Awareness and Preparedness Efforts

Growing awareness about CBRN threats and the importance of preparedness initiatives contribute significantly to market growth. Educational programs, training sessions, and awareness campaigns conducted by governments and non-governmental organizations emphasize the need for vigilance and readiness. As public and private entities become more aware of potential CBRN risks, the demand for protective and detection technologies rises, driving the market forward.

Collaborative International Efforts

Collaborative efforts between nations and international organizations strengthen the global response to CBRN threats. Alliances such as NATO and collaborations between countries foster information exchange, joint research projects, and mutual assistance during emergencies. Multinational exercises, like the ones organized by the European Union, enhance interoperability among defense forces, encouraging the development and adoption of standardized CBRN defence technologies across participating nations. Such international cooperation amplifies the market’s growth trajectory.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Simulated Training Environments are Increasingly Used to Prepare Responders for CBRN Incidents

Simulated training environments have emerged as a pivotal opportunity in the field of CBRN defence preparedness. Responders, whether they belong to military, law enforcement, or emergency response teams, are increasingly relying on realistic and immersive training scenarios to hone their skills and enhance their readiness for CBRN incidents. These environments provide a controlled setting where personnel can practice their responses to various CBRN threats, from chemical spills to biological outbreaks and radiological emergencies. The use of advanced technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), allows responders to simulate CBRN incidents with a high degree of fidelity, providing a safe yet lifelike experience.

CBRN Detection Systems in to Smart City Infrastructure

The integration of CBRN detection systems into smart city infrastructure represents a significant opportunity for the CBRN defence market. In recent years, public spaces such as squares, sports venues, shopping districts, and mass transport systems have become potential targets for terrorist attacks, including CBRN-E threats. These attacks pose a severe risk to public safety and societal security. To address this challenge, the next logical step is to enhance the functionality of urban furniture and small architectures within public spaces to better respond to CBRN-E threats.

One promising avenue is the incorporation of CBRN-E detection capabilities into existing urban furniture, such as benches, bus shelters, and flower boxes. These objects can serve as discreet yet highly effective sensors in the IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure of smart cities. By equipping them with environmental sensors and wireless modules, these urban elements can actively monitor the surrounding environment for signs of CBRN-E agents. This real-time data can be processed and analyzed within networked systems, allowing for rapid threat detection and response.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear (CBRN) defence market are, Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd, Bruker Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, Environics Oy, Honeywell International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, NBC Sys, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Proengin, Rheinmetall AG, Smith’s Group plc, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Textron Inc., The Chemours Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

10 June 2023, Lockheed Martin was awarded a $19.3 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defence to develop and produce a new generation of Enhanced Biological Aerosol Warning Systems (EBAWS). The new EBAWS will be able to detect a wider range of biological threats and will be more mobile and easier to use than the current system.

15 July 2022, Northrop Grumman was awarded a $14.7 million contract by the U.S. Army to develop and produce a new generation of Joint Biological Point Detection Systems (JBPDS). The new JBPDS will be able to detect a wider range of biological threats and will be more portable and easier to use than the current system.

