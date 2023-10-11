Protein Engineering Market Size is Expanding at USD 15.25 Billion by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the protein engineering market size was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 16.97% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Ottawa, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein engineering market size is projected to hit around USD 15.25 billion by 2032. Advancements in protein engineering technology, including new gene editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9 and the development of novel computational algorithms, have opened new opportunities for protein design and optimization.



Key Highlights:

North America has captured revenue share of around 41% in 2022.

Based on Product, the instruments segment has regenerated market share of around 30% in 2022.

Based on Technology, the rational protein design segment recorded the biggest market share in 2022.

Based on Protein type, the monoclonal antibodies segment has held market share of around 24% in 2022.

Based on End-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment has generated market share of 43% in 2022.





Regional Landscape

Europe is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. The region has a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and a strong research base, which have contributed to the growth of the protein engineering market. The key countries driving the growth of the protein engineering market in Europe include the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The European protein engineering market is characterized by intense competition, as several leading companies are based in the region. Some of the key players operating in the Europe protein engineering market include Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Novozymes A/S. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and better protein engineering technologies, which is expected to further drive the growth of the protein engineering market in the region.

Scope of the Protein Engineering Market

Coverage Details Protein Engineering Market Size USD 11.14 Billion Protein Engineering Market CAGR 16.97% from 2023 to 2032 Europe Protein Engineering Market Share 27% in 2022 APAC Protein Engineering Market Share 25% in 2022 Key Players Amgen, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bruker Cor., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corp., GenScript Biotech Corp. and Others

Product landscape

The reagent segment is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is due to the increasing use of reagents for many applications, including the production of growth factors, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other therapeutics. The reagent includes several products used for protein engineering experiments, such as enzymes, substrates, buffers, antibodies, and other chemicals. These products are critical components for carrying out protein engineering experiments and are essential for achieving the desired results. Enzymes are one of the most commonly used reagents in protein engineering experiments. They are used to modify or cleave proteins or to produce protein fragments. Substrates are also essential reagents, as they provide the building blocks for protein synthesis or modification.

Buffers are used to maintain the optimal pH and ionic strength of the reaction mixture, while antibodies are used to detect or purify specific proteins or protein fragments. Other types of reagents used in protein engineering include inhibitors, activators, chaperones, and labeling reagents. Inhibitors and activators are used to modulate the activity of enzymes or other proteins, while chaperones assist in folding and stabilizing proteins. Labeling reagents attach fluorescent or radioactive tags to proteins, which are used to monitor their behavior or track their localization.

Protein type landscape

The insulin segment is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. The segment growth is due to several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally.

According to WHO, in 2019, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths, and 48% of all deaths due to diabetes occurred before the age of 70 years. Another factor is the development of new technologies to produce insulin.





Advances in genetic engineering and protein expression systems have made it easier and more cost-effective to produce large quantities of insulin with improved purity and potency. In addition, the growing demand for personalized medicine has also contributed to the growth of the insulin segment. Insulin is engineered to have specific properties, such as longer duration of action or faster onset of action, to better meet the individual needs of patients with diabetes. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of insulin analogues, which are engineered forms of insulin with improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties, has also contributed to the growth of the insulin segment.

End user landscape

The contract research organization (CROs) segment is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. CROs play an important role in the protein engineering market by providing specialized expertise and resources unavailable in-house for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies or academic research institutes. Outsourcing research activities to CROs allows these organizations to gain access to reducing technology and expertise while controlling costs and avoiding the need to invest in costly equipment or infrastructure. In addition, CROs also work with start-ups or emerging biotechnology companies to help them accelerate their research and development efforts, which are critical to the success of these organizations. Overall, CROs are an important part of the protein engineering ecosystem, helping to advance research and development efforts across the industry.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing use of protein engineering in the food and agriculture industry

Protein engineering techniques modify the properties of proteins found in food, making them more nutritious, flavourful, and easier to digest. This has led to new and improved food products, such as plant-based meat alternatives, which have gained popularity recently. Protein engineering is also used to develop crops that are more resistant to pests and diseases, as well as crops that can grow in harsher environmental conditions, such as drought or extreme temperatures. This potentially increases food production and improves food security, particularly in developing countries. As the global population continues to grow, the demand for food increases, which drives the growth of the protein engineering market in the food and agriculture industry.

Restraint: Regulatory challenges

The protein engineering market is subject to strict regulations and oversight by government agencies, particularly in the healthcare industry, where protein-based drugs undergo rigorous clinical trials and safety testing before approval. The regulatory approval process is lengthy and expensive, which delays the commercialization of new protein-based products and limits market growth.

The regulatory landscape constantly changes, introducing new guidelines and regulations regularly. This makes it difficult for companies to stay updated with the latest requirements and leads to delays in the approval process. In addition to the cost and time associated with regulatory approval, there is also the risk of regulatory rejection. If a product fails to meet regulatory standards, it is not approved for use, which is a significant setback for companies investing in protein engineering research and development.

Opportunity: Increasing use of eco-friendly products

As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing interest in products produced using sustainable and eco-friendly methods. Protein engineering plays a role in developing sustainable products by enabling the creation of protein-based materials that are renewable, biodegradable, and have a low environmental impact. For instance, researchers have used protein engineering to create new materials, such as bioplastics, an alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics. Protein engineering is also used to develop sustainable protein sources for food and animal feed. This includes the creation of plant-based proteins that are used as alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. Using protein engineering to develop sustainable protein sources, companies help reduce food production's environmental impact and meet the growing demand for sustainable food products. Therefore, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products presents a significant opportunity for the protein engineering market. By developing new and innovative protein-based materials and sustainable protein sources, companies meet the needs of environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to a more sustainable future.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 Impact pandemic has caused significant delays in clinical trials for new protein engineering products. Many clinical trials were paused or delayed due to safety concerns and difficulties recruiting participants. This has slowed down the development and approval of new protein engineering products, which has impacted the growth of the market. The pandemic has also led to a shift towards telemedicine and remote healthcare. This has created new opportunities for companies in the protein engineering market to develop new technologies and products to support remote patient monitoring and diagnostics. Also, increased demand for biomanufacturing, particularly for producing vaccines and other therapeutics, and an increased focus on personalized medicine, which involves developing treatments and therapies tailored to individual patients' specific needs, has created new opportunities for market growth.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Evozyne, Inc., an adaptive biology company pioneering the evolution-based design of proteins, founded by Paragon Biosciences, announced that its strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda to research and develop proteins that could be incorporated into next-generation gene therapies for up to four rare disease targets. Evozyne will create novel protein sequences for advancement as gene therapies in partnership with Takeda.

In December 2022, GenScript Biotech Corporation, a leading provider of life-science research tools and services, announced its partnership with Allozymes, a Singapore-based biotech startup, to accelerate the enzyme discovery and development process.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

Amgen, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Cor.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corp.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Segments covered in the report:

By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services





By Technology

Rational Protein Design

Directed Evolution

Hybrid Approach

De Novo Protein Design

Others





By Protein type

Insulin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Colony Stimulating Factor

Coagulation Factors

Other Proteins

By End-user

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

