Media Advisory: CDIC 2023 Annual Public Meeting – Protecting the Financial Future of Depositors

OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDIC will host its 2023 Annual Public Meeting via live bilingual webcast on October 12, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET.



This year’s theme is Protecting the Financial Future of Depositors. Join Leah Anderson, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Sanderson, Chair of the Board of Directors, as they discuss how CDIC is protecting depositors and promoting financial stability through deposit insurance and resolution preparedness in a complex and dynamic financial environment.

You are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing smenquiries@cdic.ca

Meeting details:

The event will take place via live webcast, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About CDIC

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation, established in 1967. We protect people’s money and contribute to financial stability by safeguarding over $1 trillion in eligible deposits at more than 85-member financial institutions. As a resolution authority, we are responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions, as well as trust and loan companies. We are funded by premiums paid by member financial institutions and do not receive public funds to operate. We have resolved 43 member failures to date, affecting some two million people in Canada.

Media contact:

Tamara Mason

Head, Communications and Reporting

Tel: 343.543.3562

E-mail: media@cdic.ca