Palisade Bio to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio on Wednesday, October 25th at 2:00 PM ET



Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious chronic gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-pali. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.palisadebio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious chronic gastrointestinal diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

