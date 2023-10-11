FamilieSCN2A Foundation Announces Third Hodgkin-Huxley Funding Award of 2023 to Danish Researcher Rikke Møller, PhD
Dr. Rikke Møller, Professor of Epilepsy Genetics and Head of Department of Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine at the Danish Epilepsy Centre, Filadelfia/University of Southern Denmark
Dr. Rikke Møller, Professor of Epilepsy Genetics Filadelfia University, will receive $38,243 to establish and maintain an international SCN2A database.
This database will be the first international registry of patients with SRDs... which is fundamental to promoting coordinated research.”GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FamilieSCN2A Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and support for individuals and families affected by SCN2A-related disorders (SRDs), announced a third Hodgkin-Huxley (HH) grant award today. Danish geneticist, professor, and researcher Dr. Rikke Møller, is the first international recipient of HH grant funds for her project, “Bridging the gap between ongoing knowledge and clinical practice - establishment of an international SCN2A database.”
Dr. Rikke Møller, Professor of Epilepsy Genetics and Head of Department of Epilepsy Genetics and Personalized Medicine at the Danish Epilepsy Centre, Filadelfia/University of Southern Denmark, will receive $38,243 to establish and maintain an international SCN2A database that can be used to study genotype-phenotype relationships in SCN2A-related disorders.
“This database will be the first international registry of patients with SCN2A-related disorders and will create a working partnership between The FamilieSCN2A Foundation and researchers, which is fundamental to promoting coordinated research,” says Dr. Møller. “Patient databases/registries have been recognized as one of the priorities of strategic intervention in the rare disease sector. Our project aims to serve as an essential instrument for improving the understanding of SCN2A-related disorders through systematic registration of data for basic, clinical and epidemiological research that will improve patients’ and their families’ quality of life.”
Shawn Egan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of The FamilieSCN2A Foundation says, “We are excited about the potential for this registry to help advance the natural history of SCN2A-related disorders and identify important outcome measures that will help drive forward clinical trial readiness. These outcomes are incredibly important for helping the SCN2A community better understand the progression of the disease and how it affects patients and their families.”
The FamilieSCN2A Foundation’s Hodgkin-Huxley rolling grant program was created to honor the achievements of Dr. Alan Hodgkin and Dr. Andrew Huxley whose discoveries revealed how sodium channels help generate action potentials, laying the groundwork for modern neurosciences. Dr. Rikke Møller’s award will cover one year of grant funding.
Leah Myers, Executive Director of the FamilieSCN2A Foundation says, “We are thrilled to round out our 2023 HH grant funding by awarding these funds to our esteemed international partner, Dr. Møller, who passionately shares our vision of a world with effective treatments and cures for all SRDs.”
About The FamilieSCN2A Foundation: The mission of The FamilieSCN2A Foundation is to accelerate research, build community, and advocate to improve the lives of those affected by SCN2A-related disorders around the world. Founded in 2015 by parents of children affected by a change in the SCN2A gene, the organization has funded more than $4.5 million in research.
