Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers Central Air Conditioning Inspection and Other Services in Quad Cities Area

Davenport, Oct. 11, 2023

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, delivering their services in the Quad Cities area, wants to highlight their different air conditioning (AC) services in the region. They also take pride in announcing that they continue to receive a significant number of five star reviews on Google and Facebook. A key part of the services they provide has to do with the cooling requirements of both residential homes and commercial buildings.

In a recent review on Google, Bonnie M. gave them five stars and said, “We had a leak in our bathroom and we needed help asap. I called other plumbers and they were too busy. I called Northwest Plumbing and they said they would send some one that day. In 2 hours Kirsten H. was at our door. She was professional and advised us what would be needed for the repair. She did a fantastic job and did all of our repairs in a timely manner. We are happy with Northwest and would recommend them to anyone that has plumbing issues. If we have future plumbing needs, we will definitely call Northwest Plumbing.”

The cooling services provided by Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC include: AC repair and installation, annual AC system check, air purification & air quality systems, mini-split ductless cooling, whole house humidification, mini-splits (ductless cooling), zoning, and service partner agreements. Bill Durand, general manager at Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, says, “During hot days, you would certainly want to come back to a nice cool home. If your air conditioner isn’t working properly, call a company you can trust to get your home cooling back up and running quickly. Call Northwest and you’ll quickly realize that our top priority is to keep you and your family comfortable. We’re here for you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

They also offer service partner agreements to ensure that preventive maintenance services are provided for the AC system. It is important to remember than regular preventive maintenance can help the property owner avoid expensive repairs in the future. Bill Durand says, “We offer air conditioning preventative maintenance plans (1 AC unit) for $99/year (or $8.25/month) plus tax. Your agreement includes your annual AC check. As a service partner you will not need to worry about paying extra for nights and weekends. There is also an option to combine all plumbing, heating, cooling maintenance programs.”

Their service partner agreements offer various advantages. These include: no emergency service fees, high-performance tune-up, priority service, postcard reminders for annual maintenance check, service provided by qualified and professional technicians, 10 percent discount on plumbing, heating, and cooling services as long as the agreement is active, and the possibility of transferring the agreement.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also wants to assure clients that they can provide financing services through their partner, synchrony®. Those who want to apply can simply click a button on their Financing page. The application process will be done fully online and will be quick. The client can click on one of the two listed options and then provide some information. Once approved, the client will get an account number and an expiration date. The shopping pass provided can be used for four months.

Launched in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has earned the reputation of being one of the premier providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities region. Evidence for the high quality services they provide can easily be found in the many five star reviews they have been receiving on Google and Facebook. On Google, they currently have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars after surpassing 700 reviews.

When in need of heating, cooling, and plumbing services, people can check out the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day, every day. Those who are interested can also check out the latest news article about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC.

