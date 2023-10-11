Bonafide Health’s 3rd Annual 'State of Menopause' Survey Reveals Startling Lack of Menopause Education

69% of Women Don’t Recognize the Initial Symptoms of Menopause and 79% Say the Best Way to Navigate Menopause is Through Self-Education

Bonafide® Health, LLC, a women’s healthcare company offering naturally powerful solutions to manage common perimenopause and menopause symptoms, announces the release of its third annual State of Menopause Study, just ahead of World Menopause Day, October 18th. The study takes a deep dive into women’s perceptions, common misconceptions, and experiences with menopause. Results indicate there’s still a startling lack of education and understanding around menopause, leaving most women to misdiagnose their own initial symptoms.

The 2023 Bonafide State of Menopause survey included 2,000 women in the United States, aged 40-64, who are experiencing the key symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Key Takeaways

88% of women are unaware as to how early menopause symptoms can start

86% of respondents say menopause isn’t discussed as openly as it should be

69% of women say that when they experienced their first peri/menopause symptom they didn’t think it was peri/menopause

63% were not prepared for how disruptive these symptoms are in their lives

79% of women feel the best way to navigate menopause is by educating themselves

90% of women who resolved a perimenopause or menopause symptom say it made a difference in their quality of life

65% of women who treated symptoms wished they had done it sooner

Misperceptions Lead to Misdiagnosis

With 79% of women experiencing symptoms of menopause and not being aware of what the technical definition of ‘menopause’ is, it clearly indicates the need for greater education on the topic. Women need better tools to adequately prepare them for this life stage, which makes up approximately 1/3 of their life span.

The symptoms of menopause start much earlier than women think. A surprising 88% were unaware of when menopause symptoms can start, with 69% of women mistaking their symptoms for something else, leading to a much longer than necessary gap between experiencing a symptom and finding a solution. In fact, 63% of women noted they were not prepared for how disruptive these symptoms can be, leading them to change their normal behaviors, including avoiding intimacy, social events, and even the outdoors.

More than half (52%) of women surveyed believe that the symptoms of menopause mostly affect women over 50, when it can actually start much earlier, in their 40s. This puts them in the vulnerable position of being caught off-guard when they begin to experience symptoms, and not knowing who or where to turn for help.

Women Surprised by Severity of Symptoms

92% of women feel that the symptoms of menopause are putting them through unnecessary suffering. A full 63% feel that they were not prepared for how disruptive these symptoms would be in their life.

When asked if they could achieve immediate and permanent symptom relief, 36% of women say they would go without sex for a year, 33% note they’d sacrifice social media for a year and 7% even say they’d rather get hit by lightning.

Taking Education into Their Own Hands

Women have become immersed in self-education and are taking a proactive approach to curating treatment options based on their symptoms. 79% of women say they think the best way to navigate menopause is to educate themselves, rather than rely solely on the healthcare system. More women (48% of those surveyed) are getting answers on the internet versus healthcare providers (31%), highlighting the power of self-education.

Women seem to be lacking confidence in the healthcare system with regard to how menopause is viewed and treated in traditional healthcare environments. There is a continued trend of women feeling dismissed and invisible (27%) when they share menopause symptoms with their healthcare provider. With 17% of women stating they feel like their symptoms are not taken seriously. 27% of respondents who spoke to an HCP about their symptoms were offered no options for symptom management. Healthcare providers have also noted standard medical training around menopause is inadequate.

“The increase in women relying on the internet to educate themselves is a challenge,” says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, Chief Medical Officer of Bonafide Health. “While it’s a positive that media platforms are covering menopause as an important societal topic, we really need better education at the healthcare provider level. Menopause is not a one-size-fits all issue. Women need to be aware of the tool chest of options available to them. Menopause is a very personal experience, and it’s low on the priority list of many medical school curriculums and residency programs. Most importantly, menopause is not a disease state, but rather a natural stage of life, which can and should be approached proactively to make the journey a more positive one.”

When women finally find the right solution for addressing their symptoms, the results are life changing. 90% of women who resolved a perimenopause or menopause symptom said it made a difference in their quality of life, with 45% saying symptom management made a large or very large difference.

When asked if they preferred investments to be made in menopause education versus menopause-related workplace legislation, 76% state that better education for women, the general public and healthcare providers would be a better investment than legislation for protections regarding menopause in the workplace. An overwhelming 86% of respondents say menopause still isn’t discussed as openly as it should be.

Bonafide’s research reinforces that when women seek agency and tap into the right resources, they can take charge of their health and well-being. The need for more education for the medical community and the public at large is still the missing piece in menopause care. By educating themselves and seeking out the right solutions, women can feel empowered to approach this stage of life with confidence.

METHODOLOGY

The 2023 Bonafide State of Menopause Survey was fielded by Bonafide in August and September of 2023. Respondents were U.S. women between the ages of 40-65 years old who are currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause symptoms, totaling 2,000 responses.

ABOUT BONAFIDE

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission in mind: to provide women with novel, safe and highly effective treatment options for relief from symptoms throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on its deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced as they age. Trusted by more than 13,000 healthcare professionals, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free.

