Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatitis Delta Data Accepted for Presentation at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that eight abstracts highlighting new data from its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and chronic hepatitis delta (CHD) clinical programs have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place in Boston, MA, from November 10-14, 2023. These include seven poster presentations, one of which is a late-breaking poster, and one late-breaking oral presentation.



“Results from our ongoing studies underscore the tremendous progress we are making toward addressing the needs of the millions of people living with chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis delta,” said Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Vir’s Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head of Research. “We are eager to present additional data from our multiple ongoing trials at AASLD, especially the data from two late-breaking presentations on the potential clinical impact that VIR-3434 and VIR-2218 could have for both CHB and CHD patients.”

Presentations • Title: VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 therapy is efficacious in preclinical models of hepatitis delta virus infection (Poster #1257-C) Session: Poster Session 1 Date: Friday, November 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Presenter: Jiayi Zhou, MBA, Senior Research Associate, Virology at Vir Biotechnology • Title: Pharmacokinetics and safety of VIR-2218 monotherapy in adult cirrhotic participants with moderate hepatic impairment (Poster #1480-C) Session: Poster Session 1 Date: Friday, November 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Presenter: Sneha V. Gupta, Ph.D., Director, Clinical Pharmacology at Vir Biotechnology • Title: Initial evaluation of immune complex binding in a phase 1 safety and tolerability study of chronic HBV participants given a single dose of VIR-3434 (Poster #1511-C) Session: Poster Session 1 Date: Friday, November 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Presenter: Rachel Wong, Ph.D., Clinical Immunology Scientist at Vir Biotechnology • Title: Assessment of regional impact on the pharmacokinetics of VIR-2218 (BRII-835) in subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (Poster #1457-C) Session: Poster Session 1 Date: Friday, November 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Presenter: Yali Zhu, Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology at Brii Biosciences & Sneha V. Gupta, Ph.D., Director, Clinical Pharmacology at Vir Biotechnology • Title: Prevalence of hepatitis B and D virus among a nationally representative insured population in the United States (Poster #1379-C) Session: Poster Session 1 Date: Friday, November 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Presenter: Sacha Satram, Ph.D., Director, Health Economics & Outcomes Research at Vir Biotechnology • Title: Predictors of treatment initiation among high-risk and grey area chronic hepatitis B patients in a real-world clinical practice setting in the United States (Poster #1326-C) Session: Poster Session 1 Date: Friday, November 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Presenter: Sacha Satram, Ph.D., Director, Health Economics & Outcomes Research at Vir Biotechnology

Additional details on the late breaking poster and oral presentations will be shared on November 10, 2023.

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic hepatitis B (CHB) infection remains an urgent global public health challenge associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Approximately 300 million people around the world are living with CHB, and approximately 900,000 of them die from associated complications each year. These patients are significantly underserved by existing therapies with low functional cure rates, lifelong daily therapy and/or poor tolerability. Vir is working to achieve a functional cure for the millions of people with CHB around the world through its broad and differentiated portfolio.

About Chronic Hepatitis Delta

Chronic hepatitis delta (CHD) infection occurs as a simultaneous co-infection or super-infection with chronic hepatitis B. An estimated 12 million people globally are infected with CHD, representing approximately 5% of those infected with CHB. CHB-CHD co-infection is considered the most severe form of chronic viral hepatitis due to more rapid progression toward hepatocellular carcinoma and liver-related death.

About VIR-2218

VIR-2218 (BRII-835) is an investigational subcutaneously administered hepatitis B virus-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that Vir believes has the potential to stimulate an immune response and have direct antiviral activity against hepatitis B virus and hepatitis delta virus. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially could result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the Company’s collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trials.

About VIR-3434

VIR-3434 (BRII-877) is an investigational subcutaneously administered antibody designed to block entry of hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses into hepatocytes and to reduce the level of virions and subviral particles in the blood. VIR-3434, which incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ and other Fc technologies, has been engineered to potentially function as a T cell vaccine against hepatitis B virus and hepatitis delta virus, as well as to have an extended half-life. VIR-3434 was identified using Vir’s proprietary monoclonal antibody discovery platform.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses, influenza A and B, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “potential,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vir’s strategy and plans, the potential clinical effects of VIR-3434 and VIR-2218, the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of VIR-3434 and VIR-2218, data from Vir’s multiple ongoing trials evaluating VIR-3434 and VIR-2218, Vir’s plans and expectations for its HBV and HDV portfolios, and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials or in data readouts; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs, delays or other unexpected hurdles; difficulties in collaborating with other companies; successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors; changes in expected or existing competition; delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical changes (including the war in Ukraine) or other external factors; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contacts: Media Carly Scaduto Senior Director, Media Relations cscaduto@vir.bio +1-314-368-5189 Investors Sasha Damouni Ellis Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer sdamouni@vir.bio