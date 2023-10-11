Navigating Portugal’s Immigration Reforms: Implications for Expats

Wealthy Expats Report 2023, launched on the 24th October at Portugal Pathways webinar David Vacani, CEO & Founder Beacon Global Wealth Management

Portugal is set to usher in a host of changes that are poised to redefine the rules relating to those looking to relocate to the sun-drenched nation.

Despite these changes, Portugal remains a key destination for expatriates” — David Vacani, CEO & Founder Beacon Global Wealth Management