President Tsai meets Saint Christopher and Nevis Governor-General Marcella A. Liburd

On the afternoon of October 10, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Governor-General Marcella A. Liburd of St. Christopher and Nevis. In remarks, President Tsai said that she has witnessed the fruitful results of our cooperation in agriculture, education, medical care, and other fields in recent years. Today, as we face issues such as post-pandemic economic recovery and promotion of renewable energy, the president expressed hope that we can continue to deepen our partnership and to strive together to advance the well-being of our peoples.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to begin by congratulating Dame Liburd on becoming the first woman to serve as governor-general of St. Kitts and Nevis this February. On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I welcome Governor-General Liburd on her first visit to Taiwan since taking office.

Governor-General Liburd has a wealth of experience. In her previous capacity as minister of health, she visited Taiwan in 2012. I believe that on this trip, 11 years later, she will receive the same warmth and hospitality from our people and see an even more advanced Taiwan.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of independence for St. Kitts and Nevis. Last month, our Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) visited your country as my special envoy to offer congratulations. He also exchanged views with your officials on bilateral cooperation, further deepening our friendly ties.

In recent years, our countries have actively expanded collaboration across many areas. I witnessed the fruitful results of our cooperation in agriculture, education, medical care, and other fields when I led a delegation to St. Kitts and Nevis in 2019. Today, we are faced with issues such as post-pandemic economic recovery and promotion of renewable energy. I hope that we can continue to deepen our partnership and strive together to advance the well-being of our peoples.

I want to take this opportunity to once again thank St. Kitts and Nevis for long supporting Taiwan's international participation and speaking out for Taiwan at many international venues, while paying close attention to the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

In closing, I extend another welcome to Governor-General Liburd and her delegation. With such robust exchanges, we can look forward to more opportunities for cooperation and the continued deepening of our diplomatic ties.

Governor-General Liburd then delivered remarks, saying that she deems it a distinct honor to be here on her first official visit to our country as head of state, adding that she had visited our country before in a previous capacity as minister of health.

Governor-General Liburd noted that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and her country share a special relationship that was formalized 40 years ago, adding that her country cherishes this relationship. Since then, she said, our countries have deepened ties through shared partnerships and mutual values. She said that over the years of this relationship, she has been very pleased with the contributions that our government has made in the areas of health, technology, education, agriculture, climate change, and social development, contributions that have made it possible for them to advance in significant ways. She then took the opportunity to recall the significant support our government has provided to them, saying that the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis deeply value this special relationship and are committed to ensuring that this continues in the years ahead.

Governor-General Liburd mentioned that she was deeply touched by the warm welcoming ceremony at the airport on her arrival and thrilled by the parade this morning. She said she looks forward to further engagement with the president and our country through the various tours and visits that have been planned for the duration of her stay.

Governor-General Liburd conveyed her sincere thanks for the kind invitation and expressed hope for the continued success of our nation. She then offered her congratulations on the 112th anniversary of our National Day, and on our joint celebrations of 40 years together, since 1983 to today.

St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Donya Francis was also in attendance at the meeting.